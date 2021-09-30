Video: Gretchen’s farofa paraense hits Masterchef | Fame | Online Diary

The last episode of Masterchef Brasil that aired on Tuesday (28) had a lot of repercussions on social networks. The reason? Gretchen’s iconic presence not only won over fans and participants, but also presented a very tasty dish, pleasing the palates of the rigorous judges.

Gretchen reveals her favorite corner of her home in Belém

In the 13th episode of season 8, the participants needed to cook a feijoada, one of the favorite dishes of Brazilians. The test would be held in pairs, but the participant Kelyn ended up “remaining” in the division and that’s when the queen of swinging came to help her, taking advantage of her special participation.

In the feijoada tasting, Gretchen and Kelyn had to take turns in charge of the kitchen every 10 minutes. They had 1h30 of tasting to make rice, beans, vinaigrette, farofa, steak and breaded banana.

To top it off, the singer and the participant prepare a light feijoada with farofa from Pará and rustic tomato and cabbage “vinagretchen”.

Needless to say, the dish enchanted the judges. The duo stood out and was among the best of the night.

Check out:

REACTION

On social networks, Gretchen’s farofa from Pará also aroused curiosity:

Gretchen became Pará even launching the farofa Pará at Masterchef — Felipe Conceição 🇦🇪🎗🎗 (@felipedegeo) September 29, 2021

I’m seeing masterchef and I’m looking forward to eating feijoada, kale (and I don’t even like it) and that farofa that gretchen made out of banana and egg — carla 🙂 (@justkklaus) September 29, 2021