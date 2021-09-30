Video shows missing businessman before family loses contact

Businessman Alberto César Romano Júnior, 33, appears in security cameras at Shopping Barra World moments before losing contact with his family, last Friday (24th).

In the first record, at 6:18 pm, the man appears at the service window, leaving the place where he used to cut his hair. Two minutes later, he appears, apparently, talking to a person on a motorcycle, for about 30 seconds. Police investigate whether the dialogue actually took place and the identity of the motorcyclist. Then the businessman walks towards the car.

According to the investigation, additional images are already in the possession of agents, but have not been released. In them, Alberto César appears going to a restaurant, in the same region, and encountering an individual, also unidentified, who joins him in the car before continuing their journey.

Yesterday, the Civil Police said they believed that the businessman was killed by a militia in the West Zone of Rio de Janeiro. According to investigations by the DDPA (Delegation for the Discovery of Whereabouts), Alberto César Romano Júnior would be the one who regularized the gang’s land for the constructions to be explored by the paramilitary group. The main line of investigation considers that members of the faction fell out over a real estate transaction, he was murdered and his body hidden.

In conversation with the UOL, the family said they were surprised by the alleged involvement of the disappeared with the militia. The businessman’s girlfriend, Nathália Aguiar, also denied knowing his connection with the militia. “No one in our family knew! We would never allow it! We are devastated. We would never allow him to take this risk,” he summarized, after contacting the report.

According to DDPA, the call of Alberto César Romano Júnior would not be so recent. The investigation points out that he would have been acting since the time when the region was dominated by Wellington da Silva Braga, known as Ecko, who died on June 12, in the neighborhood of Paciencia, in Rio de Janeiro. He was once considered one of the most wanted criminals in the state.