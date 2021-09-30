VIDEO: Suzane von Richthofen starts attending college with electronic ankle bracelet in Taubaté, SP | Paraíba Valley and Region

After getting authorization from the Court to attend college of pharmacy, Suzane Von Richthofen, sentenced to 39 years in prison for the death of her parents, decided to change courses and began attending biomedicine classes this Wednesday (29) at a university in Taubaté ( SP).

The Secretariat of Penitentiary Administration (SAP) confirmed that she will use an electronic ankle bracelet and that she will start the biomedicine course with an expected exit in accordance with a court order.

The trip to the institution will be done by private means. O g1 found that she went to college in an application car accompanied by the lawyer.

She arrived in a flowered shirt and a different look from her most recent temporary departure in September, with shorter hair. Suzane was also accompanied by another lawyer, made the biometric identification at the turnstile and entered the first day of class (see video above).

1 of 4 Suzane von Richthofen starts college with electronic anklets in Taubaté; she arrived at the building in a flowered shirt (right) — Photo: Michelle Mendes/TV Vanguarda Suzane von Richthofen starts attending college with electronic anklets in Taubaté; she arrived at the building in a flowered shirt (right) — Photo: Michelle Mendes/TV Vanguarda

2 out of 4 Suzane von Richthofen starts college with electronic anklets in Taubaté; upon arrival, she visited the institution’s facilities — Photo: Michelle Mendes/ TV Vanguarda Suzane von Richthofen starts attending college with electronic anklets in Taubaté; upon arrival, she visited the institution’s facilities — Photo: Michelle Mendes/ TV Vanguarda

3 of 4 Suzane von Richthofen has already tried to attend graduation in 2020 in Campos do Jordão — Photo: Marcelo Goncalves/Sigmapress/Estadão Suzane von Richthofen already tried to attend graduation in 2020 in Campos do Jordão — Photo: Marcelo Goncalves/Sigmapress/Estadão

Also according to SAP, “the measures to prevent the Covid-19 contagion will be taken at the Santa Maria Eufrásia Pelletier de Tremembé Women’s Penitentiary, where she is serving her sentence.”

Suzane is currently serving a sentence in a semi-open regime and managed to go to college after obtaining a grade in the National High School Exam (Enem).

Anhanguera College was contacted by the report at the time of authorization from the Court and informed that “it deals directly with its students, if necessary, with possible actions regarding their attendance and school performance, as this is a private matter. The institution emphasizes that the student’s enrollment was authorized by the Justice and clarifies that it offers everyone equal treatment, as determined by Brazilian law”.

In the analysis, the request to attend college had a contrary opinion from the Public Ministry, which claimed that there is no way to guarantee the inmate’s safety. However, according to Justice, she fulfills all the requirements for her to have authorized studies.

4 of 4 Suzane leaving the penitentiary in Tremembé during her outing in September — Photo: Raíssa Santos/TV Vanguarda Suzane leaving the penitentiary in Tremembé during an outing in September — Photo: Raíssa Santos/TV Vanguarda

Suzane, who is serving a sentence in the semi-open regime at P1 in Tremembé (SP), is among the 263 inmates of Vale do Paraíba prisons who were approved by Enem with the minimum grade to compete for places directly in colleges or through student incentive programs of the federal government.

The prison got the progression from closed to semi-open in October 2015 and since then has benefited from temporary exits. She can also leave the unit to work or study, but it depends on authorization from the Court.

In recent years, Suzane has been trying to start a college, but without success. In 2020, she got a place at Sisu in the Tourism Management course at the Federal Institute of Campos do Jordão (SP).

Suzane enrolled, but did not attend classes because she was not authorized by the Court to leave the prison (see video of the season below).

Suzane Richthofen selected at Fies to attend Catholic college

In 2017, the prisoner was approved for the administration course at a Catholic institution in Taubaté. To pay for the monthly fee, she applied for financing by Fies and was awarded. Despite this, he did not complete the enrollment.

In 2016, the prisoner received authorization to attend another graduation. At the time, she was trying to attend business classes at a private university. Afraid of harassment outside the prison, she asked the court to take the online course, but due to lack of technological resources and apparatus in the prison, the request was denied.