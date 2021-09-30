Vitor Leque wins space and praise from Luxemburgo in Cruzeiro: ‘No Fear’

Vitor Leque pleased Luxemburgo and Cruzeiro fans in his debut as a starter (Photo: Bruno Haddad/Cruzeiro) The main highlight of Cruzeiro’s under-20 team, 20-year-old forward Vitor Leque took advantage of the chance he received among the starting line-ups of the professional team. This Wednesday, he was among the 11 starting points for a 1-1 draw with Guarani, in Campinas-SP, for the B Series of the Brazilian Championship.

After a consistent performance in the 74 minutes he was on the field, Fan received a lot of praise from Vanderlei Luxemburgo. The coach highlighted the “speed with change of direction” of the attacker, but especially the courage to call the game.

“I’m taking advantage of the opportunities to launch some kids. That was the case of Vitor Leque. The player who has potential, speed with a change of direction, isn’t afraid of the game. I thought it was cool. We’ll act this way, finding the best solutions.” , highlighted Luxembourg. According to



Sophascore



, stats application, Fan hit the three dribbles he tried during the game and got 73% of the passes right.

Born in Cuiab, Mato Grosso, Vitor arrived at Cruzeiro in March this year, on loan from Atltico-GO. Although he was hired to work in the under-20 team, the young man already had experience among professionals at Drago. In 2020, Fan participated in 16 games and scored three goals.

At Cruzeiro’s base, the forward has already played in different positions in the offensive sector. Vitor has already played the role of the traditional 9 shirt, but he also played the leading role. In total, there are 13 games and seven goals scored.

Vitor Leque has the economic rights linked to Atltico-GO, but Cruzeiro has the option of buying a percentage at the end of the loan agreement.