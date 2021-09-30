Was Palmeiras’ goal irregular against Atlético-MG? See and hear how the Libertadores VAR analyzed the bid

O palm trees is at the end of Libertadores Conmebol for the second year in a row. This Tuesday (28), the team managed to draw 1-1 against the Atlético-MG and advanced to the decision in Montevideo thanks to the away goal.

In the qualifying goal, Gabriel Veron beat Nathan Silva in dispute, crossed into the small area on Everson’s exit and Dudu only had the job of pushing into the back of the net.

O Flamengo won by 2-0. Now, at the home of Barcelona, the two teams define their place in the final, this Wednesday (29), at 9:30 pm. The match will be broadcast LIVE by ESPN on Star+. Not a subscriber yet? Click here and see more information.

Many people complained about the lack of Veron in the bid and, later, of an invasion of Deyverson on the lawn at the origin of the bid.

The analysis of the VAR in the bid was released this Wednesday (29) by Conmebol. In the cabin, the bid was analyzed in three parts. First, to check for a possible impediment, which was soon not found.

Next, two foul possibilities. The first by Veron on Nathan Silva and the second by Dudu, who could have scored the goal with his hand. None were singled out, however.

Roldán even asked about Deyverson’s entry, but only to confirm who he would give the yellow card to.

See below the audio transcript of the VAR with Roldán:

ROLDÁN: I see a touch with the knee, let’s check if you didn’t take your hand

VAR: Caught in the knee

ASSISTANT: Punish the player who is warming up, who celebrated the goal on the field

VAR: Correct, now, I want to check that there is no foul in the player who gives the pass. For me there is no

VAR: Number 9 celebrates on the lawn. Who did you punish with yellow?

VAR: We can confirm the goal, Wilmar