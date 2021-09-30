Watch another 5 Korean horror/fiction series on Netflix

After Spain (with La Casa de Papel) and France (with Lupine) the time has come for South Korea to have a big hit in Netflix: we speak, of course, of Round 6, what has not left the top of the most viewed list on the platform since its launch on September 17th.

The series created by Dong-hyuk Hwang (known in Korea for movies like The fortress) follows hundreds of financially troubled citizens who are chosen to participate in a sickening survival game where they compete for a cash prize.

The mix of dystopian futuristic sci-fi, social criticism and sheer horror has so captivated Netflix’s audience that the series could become, according to the head of content. Ted Sarandos, the most viewed original in the history of the streaming service.

But the excellence of the series from South Korea, sometimes called k-dramas (and never dramas, term reserved for Japanese productions), is nothing new. The Asian country’s television industry is one of the most prolific and highly regarded in the world, and many productions have already arrived here through Netflix.

Below, we’ve gathered 5 k-dramas from the platform’s catalog that invest in horror and science fiction, for those who loved Round 6 and kept wanting more.