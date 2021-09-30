Wearing a thong, Sheila Mello sensualizes dancing in sheer pants: ”My best phase”

Sheila Mello (43) raised the temperature of the web!

The dancer used her social network last Tuesday, 28th, to share a video showing her impeccable fitness and her dancing skills.

On her Instagram, the blonde published a recording in which she appeared showing all her waving to the music Fuckin’ Wit Me, by Tank, and in the caption talked about the importance of dance in his life.

“This video is more than performing movements, dance is my tool of power and freedom! Now I have the maturity to understand what it means to feel powerful! Before, I confess that I danced for others, all the time I was on the outside, the insecure little girl who was worried about pleasing everyone!”, started.

Then she blurted out about feeling at the best time of her life: “Today at 43 years old, I’m at my best, dancing has become more sacred than ever, I feel my body, my emotions, my feelings, I look at myself, I want to find my truth!”.

“As a child I also thought I was 40 years old, people said that, society said that! Well society… Accept that it hurts less! And women, it’s time to indulge in this fantastic experience that we call OUR life! I go for the dance and you?”, ended in the subtitle.

In high heels, Sheila appeared wearing a low-cut black bodysuit and see-through pants. In a thong, she flaunted her bodice with her struts and her turbo-bumped buttocks and puffed out sighs.





Last accessed: 29 Sep 2021 – 16:03:51 (400974).