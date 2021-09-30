Wesley Safadão and Thyane are indicted for irregular vaccination

Singer Wesley Safadão, his wife, Thyane Dantas, and six other people were indicted by the Civil Police of Ceará, on Wednesday (29/9), for irregularities in vaccination against Covid-19. The inquiry was sent to the Court of Justice of Ceará (TJCE). The information is from the G1.

The couple and five of the defendants must answer in the State Court for crimes of embezzlement and violation of health measures. The Civil Police informed that the combined sentences can reach 13 years in prison. Sabrina Tavares, the singer’s producer, was indicted only for the crime of infraction of sanitary measure.

The Civil Police reported that investigations indicated that three civil servants of the Municipal Health Department (SMS) Fortaleza “were responsible for the success of the vaccination of the trio”. They had the support and participation of two more people, who did not work in the municipal government.

In a statement, the police reported that “it was characterized that the vaccination of the three people investigated resulted from a previous adjustment between them, a person close to the singer and another person, who in turn, had contact with the three public servants, ruling out the hypothesis of unreasonable coincidence and/or fault, as the fault of the people who worked at the place”.

The Civil Police also stated that the three civil servants acted “voluntarily and deliberately, without any kind of knowledge, authorization or collusion on the part of the SMS of Fortaleza”.

The investigations of the case lasted two months and, in total, 19 people were heard. Based on evidence obtained in the investigations, the agents ruled out the existence of payment. The police declared that the favoring was for “satisfaction of personal interests”.

Understand

Wesley Safadão’s wife cut the line for the vaccine against the new coronavirus on July 8 of this year. The municipal vaccination calendar, at the time, provided for the application in people aged 32 years or more, but Thyane Dantas was 30 years old.

The husband and the producer were scheduled to receive the immunizing agent on the same day at the Ceará Events Center, but they went to another vaccination station in a mall. The investigation determined whether the two went to the site as a way to choose the type of vaccine.