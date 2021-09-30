Wesley Safadão and Thyane are indicted for irregular vaccination

Singer Wesley Safadão, his wife, Thyane Dantas, and six other people were indicted by the Civil Police of Ceará, on Wednesday (29/9), for irregularities in vaccination against Covid-19. The inquiry was sent to the Court of Justice of Ceará (TJCE). The information is from the G1.
The couple and five of the defendants must answer in the State Court for crimes of embezzlement and violation of health measures. The Civil Police informed that the combined sentences can reach 13 years in prison. Sabrina Tavares, the singer’s producer, was indicted only for the crime of infraction of sanitary measure.
The Civil Police reported that investigations indicated that three civil servants of the Municipal Health Department (SMS) Fortaleza “were responsible for the success of the vaccination of the trio”. They had the support and participation of two more people, who did not work in the municipal government.
In a statement, the police reported that “it was characterized that the vaccination of the three people investigated resulted from a previous adjustment between them, a person close to the singer and another person, who in turn, had contact with the three public servants, ruling out the hypothesis of unreasonable coincidence and/or fault, as the fault of the people who worked at the place”.
The Civil Police also stated that the three civil servants acted “voluntarily and deliberately, without any kind of knowledge, authorization or collusion on the part of the SMS of Fortaleza”.
The investigations of the case lasted two months and, in total, 19 people were heard. Based on evidence obtained in the investigations, the agents ruled out the existence of payment. The police declared that the favoring was for “satisfaction of personal interests”.
Understand
Wesley Safadão’s wife cut the line for the vaccine against the new coronavirus on July 8 of this year. The municipal vaccination calendar, at the time, provided for the application in people aged 32 years or more, but Thyane Dantas was 30 years old.
The husband and the producer were scheduled to receive the immunizing agent on the same day at the Ceará Events Center, but they went to another vaccination station in a mall. The investigation determined whether the two went to the site as a way to choose the type of vaccine.
Singer Wesley Safadão was heard on September 15, at the headquarters of the Police Combating Corruption (Decor). He arrived at the Specialized Police Station Complex, where the Decor building is located, around 10 am and left about an hour later. Wesley was accompanied by a lawyer.
His producer, Sabrina Tavares, was also heard. Thyane Dantas, on the other hand, gave his testimony on September 21st.
The investigation investigating the vaccination of the three was opened by the police on July 15, after completing a week since they had received the immunizing agent.
At the time, the MP reported that investigations into the case were still ongoing and, according to a resolution by the National Council of the Public Ministry (CNMP), the deadline for completing the investigation process is 90 days.
The couple denied any wrongdoing, claiming that she received the immunizing agent from the “xepa” (the leftover from the day’s vaccine).
However, the City of Fortaleza denied the version, revealing that there was no application of doses of “xepa” at the time they were immunized. They were again sought out, but they did not want to comment on the matter. Producer Sabrina Tavares also did not respond to questions.