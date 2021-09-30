Wesley Safadão, Thyane Dantas and six others are indicted by the Civil Police for irregular vaccination | Ceará

The singer from Ceará Wesley Safadão, his wife, Thyane Dantas, and six other people were indicted, this Friday (29), by the Civil Police of Ceará for irregularities in vaccination against Covid-19. The inquiry was sent to the Court of Justice (CJCE).

The couple and five other people must answer in the state court for the crimes of embezzlement and violation of sanitary measure.

According to the Civil Police, the combined sentences can reach 13 years in prison. The singer’s producer, Sabrina Tavares, was indicted only for the crime of violating health measures.

Thyane Dantas cut the line for the Covid-19 vaccine on July 8, 2021. She was 30 years old and, at the time, the municipal vaccination calendar provided for application in people aged 32 years and over.

Wesley Safadão and producer Sabrina Tavares were scheduled to be vaccinated on the same day at the Ceará Events Center, but they went to another vaccination station in a mall. The investigation investigated whether they went to the mall as a way to choose the type of vaccine.

According to the Civil Police, investigations indicated that three civil servants from the Municipal Health Department (SMS) from Fortaleza “were responsible for the success of the trio’s vaccination”.

According to the findings, they counted on the support and participation of two other people, who did not work in the municipal government.

“It was characterized that the vaccination of the three people investigated resulted from a previous adjustment between them, a person close to the singer and another person, who, in turn, had contact with the three public servants, ruling out the hypothesis of an unreasonable coincidence and/or failure, as the fault of the people who worked on the site,” wrote the Civil Police in a note.

Also according to the police, the three servers acted “voluntarily and deliberately, without any kind of knowledge, authorization or collusion on the part of SMS Fortaleza”. The investigations lasted two months, and a total of 19 people were heard.

the agents discarded the existence of payment with evidence obtained in the calculations. According to the police, the favoring went to “satisfaction of personal interests”.

Singer Wesley Safadão was heard on September 15 at the headquarters of the Police Combating Corruption (Decor). The singer was accompanied by a lawyer.

His producer was also heard. Thyane, on the other hand, testified on September 21st.

The investigation that investigated the vaccination of Safadão, Thyane and Sabrina was opened by the police on July 15, a week after the three received the immunizing agent at one of the vaccination points in the capital.

The investigation opened by the City of Fortaleza to investigate the irregular vaccination of the singer’s wife was completed by the Municipal Health Department (SMS), which found irregularities in the actions of three municipal employees, a public servant and two outsourced employees of the Servnac company. The city considered that there may have been passive corruption in the case.

Investigation by the Public Prosecutor’s Office

The three are also investigated by the Public Ministry of Ceará, who heard 11 people on August 12th and 18th. Among those questioned are the singer himself, his wife and the producer, in addition to some public servants.

At the time, the Public Ministry informed that investigations into the case were still ongoing, and the deadline for completing the investigation process is 90 days, as per a resolution of the National Council of the Public Ministry (CNMP).

Wesley and Thyane denied any wrongdoing, claiming that she had received vaccines from the “xepa”, as the leftover immunization of the day became known. The City of Fortaleza denied the version, saying that there was no application of doses of “xepa” at the time they were immunized. When they were approached again, they didn’t want to comment on the matter. Producer Sabrina Tavares did not respond to questions.

How vaccination takes place in Fortaleza

In Fortaleza, residents have to register on a platform to receive the immunization, but the day and time are scheduled and communicated by the city.

Only those who are scheduled can be vaccinated on a certain day, unless they are over 30 years old or missed the vaccination because they are sick or have been vaccinated against the flu, upon proof, and even if they are within the deadline to receive the second dose of AstraZeneca.