Wesley Safadão, Thyane Dantas and six others are indicted for irregular vaccination

wesley naughty, your woman, Thyane Dantas, and another five people were indicted by the Civil Police, this Wednesday (29), for embezzlement and violation of sanitary measures on account of irregular vaccination against the Covid-19, In Ceara. Information is from G1.

According to the Civil Police, the combined sentences can reach 13 years in prison. The singer’s producer, Sabrina Tavares, was indicted only for violation of health measures.

Thyane cut the Covid-19 vaccine line in July. She was 30 years old on the date she was vaccinated, and the municipal vaccination calendar provided for the immunization of people aged 32 years and over.

Already Safadão and his producer were scheduled to be vaccinated on the same day, at the Ceará Events Center, but went to another vaccination post in a mall. The investigation finds whether they were trying to choose the type of vaccine.

The trio had the help of three civil servants from the Health Department of the Municipality of Fortaleza, who, according to the Civil Police, “were responsible for the success of the vaccination”. They also had the help of two other people who did not work in the municipal government.

“It was characterized that the vaccination of the three people investigated resulted from a previous adjustment between them, a person close to the singer and another person, who, in turn, had contact with the three public servants, ruling out the hypothesis of an unreasonable coincidence and/or failure, as the fault of the people who worked at the site”, says the Civil Police in a statement.

