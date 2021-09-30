What do Lúcio Mauro Filho and Christina Rocha, from ‘Casos de Família’, have in common?! Understand! | famous

Let’s be honest? There is no lack in the little world of famous people are random rides and we are here just to thank you for the entertainment. 👀🙌 But there are encounters that not even the most creative of screenwriters could imagine…

Exhibit A: Lúcio Mauro Filho and Christina Rocha

Christina Rocha, of course, is the presenter of a classic on Brazilian TV, “Casos de Família”, and Lúcio Mauro Filho is an actor, director, humorist, voice actor, musician… Complete artist that calls, right?

But can you guess what the connection is between them?

Christina was one of Fábio Porchat’s guests on the program Que História É Essa, Porchat? — watch on Globoplay! — and the presenter made a point of sharing a selfie with her on their social networks.

Until then, ok. But here’s the plot twist! ↴

In the post, Lucinho commented: “My teacher at Colégio Canarinhos Camaiore.”

That’s exactly what you read/understood: Christina Rocha was Lúcio Mauro’s TEACHER at nursery school.

And, apparently, the presenter also remembers the famous student!

“I thought you didn’t remember that… You were so cute,” Christina replied.

For those who were confused by this role, we explain: in the 70s, the presenter of the program “Casos de Família” taught kindergarten in a kindergarten in Rio de Janeiro and, during her TV programs, she has already spoken on several occasions about his career in early childhood education.

Around here, we only say one thing: random rides? We have!