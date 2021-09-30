‘What kind of person goes back to prostitution pregnant?’ says ex-husband of Andressa Urach

the ex-husband of Andressa Urach, Thiago Lopes, used his Instagram to question Andressa Urach’s decision to perform again at a nightclub in Rio Grande do Sul.

“What kind of person in their right mind goes back to prostitution pregnant? What kind of person goes back to smoking when the fetus is fully formed”, asked the businessman in his stories.

In another two messages that follow, Thiago says that he is “praying and fasting for my son’s life” and that he has not abandoned the house he lives in with the model.

“I didn’t leave the house. I’m here managing and supporting the house as I’ve always done. Nothing has ever been lacking and will not be lacking. We live in abundance and I thank God for that. Whoever is out of the house right now is Andressa. And everyone knows where she is,” he wrote.

Andressa’s ex-husband makes reference to the model’s decision to use the name of when she was a prostitute, Imola, which she revealed this Tuesday morning.

Andressa posted a sexy photo on her Instagram and writes: “Warning: Imola is back! See you at the Blue Grotto”. Gruta Azul Club is an adult entertainment club located in Porto Alegre, in Rio Grande do Sul.

troubled phase

Last week, Andressa made several revelations on Instagram, saying she spent eight days in a psychiatric clinic after having a bout with Borderline Disorder.

Also in the same week, she announced the end of her marriage to Thiago Lopes. The couple went to the altar in April 2021. It is noteworthy that the blonde is pregnant with the businessman.

According to Andressa Urach, the union came to a fum because of Lopes’ abusive behavior.

