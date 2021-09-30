what time does The 2021 Farm start today (9/30)?

This Thursday, September 30th, the cast of Fazenda loses another member. Right after the series “Como Chama um Coração” starts the edition under the command of Adriane Galisteu, so see what time Farm 2021 starts and how to watch it online.

What time does farm 2021 start Thursday?

The live program this Thursday (30), with the direct elimination of one more pedestrian, will air at 22:45 (Brasilia time), on Record TV. In addition to open TV, the program can also be watched on the internet, via PlayPlus.

In today’s edition, the result of the garden between Mussunzinho, Dayane and Arcrebiano will be announced. One of the three will be the second eliminated from Fazenda 2021 – disregarding Medrado’s withdrawal and Nego do Borel’s expulsion. Official voting has been open since the live program on Wednesday (29) when the Farmer’s Test took place.

Who won the Farmer’s Test

Before the official definition of the participants of the farm, three of those condemned to the hot seat faced each other in a test of skill and aim. Gui Araújo won and defeated Dayane and Arcrebiano in the dispute. With that, Anitta’s ex-boyfriend assumes the most authoritative hat on the show for the second time.

During the race, it was possible to see that the main objective of the boys was to eliminate Dayane from the dispute for power. Until the pawn was eliminated, all of Bil and Bill’s attempts were at the model’s targets.

On the return of the participants from the farm to the headquarters, most of the inmates celebrated the result, but some – mainly Rico Melquiades – did not like the new direction. See how the new farmer’s reception was at the headquarters:

After the formation of this week’s farm, Gui Araújo had promised that he would vote for Rico Melquiades next week. So, will the pawn keep his promise?

In addition to what time the farm starts, participate in the poll about the second eliminated from the reality, promoted by the DCI. Who do you want to go home this Thursday? Vote!