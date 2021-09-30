What to expect from Tokyo Game Show 2021?

The next big event in the gaming world is the Tokyo Game Show, which takes place between September 30th and October 3rd this year. We know that as this is an event aimed at the Japanese public, its schedules are not practical for those who like to follow these events live here in the West. Luckily, we’ve already got the full schedule revealed and an excellent sense of what to expect from the 2021 TGS.

If you’re also curious, just check out everything that was confirmed and what might appear in this event right after!

SNK

Our dear SNK will be one of the first companies to show the face of TGS this year, but there are no big surprises about what it will bring to fans. It is already known that the highlight will be entirely for King of Fighters XV, so you can expect characters being revealed, detailed mechanics and even the first fighting game gameplay shown to date.

Microsoft

Even not being such a strong company in Japan when it comes to video games, Microsoft also didn’t miss the opportunity to be present on the first day of the event. According to the company’s own representatives, we will not see new announcements on TGS, but we can expect updates and news about titles that will be released this year on Xbox, GamePass and PC.

Konami

You can tell that Konami has been a little mysterious in recent years, not offering as many surprises or variety in their latest ads. Although a lot of people wanted to see something about a possible silent Hill Or until Metal Gear Solid, the studio just confirmed that it will show more about Yu-Gi-Oh! MASTER DUEL, the new game in the card franchise that was unveiled a few months ago.

The company even officially commented that other games will be shown at the event, but it didn’t mention the franchises, so we can even dream of what might appear there.

Capcom

To close the first day of the Tokyo Game Show 2021, we’ll have a one-hour Capcom presentation, but don’t get your hopes up too high with the possibility of something about resident Evil, Mega Man Or until Devil May Cry. The studio has already revealed that it will have its event focused only on Monster Hunter, which includes news about the expansion Sunbreak in Monster Hunter Rise and other unpublished details about Monster Hunter Stories 2.

505 Games

The second day of TGS will feature the presence of 505 Games, which published some very interesting games, such as WEAPON, Cooking Mama, No Man’s Sky and terraria, for example. The company has already revealed that it will show more about Grow: Song of the Evertree and Re:Legend, but there will still be space to showcase some of the other games they plan to publish in the coming months.

Square Enix

There’s no denying that Square Enix’s presence is one of the most anticipated appearances at the Tokyo Games Show and the company has already confirmed some of the things it will show fans this year. On October 1st, we will have a main presentation with news about some of the titles previously announced by the studio, which should include Guardians of the Galaxy and Triangle Strategy.

After that, there will be short streams focused on specific games throughout the rest of the event. Still on October 1st, the focus will be on Forspoken, on day 2 we will see more about Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin and on day 3, there will be a stream about Final Fantasy VII The First Soldier.

Who is waiting to see something about Final Fantasy XVI You may be disappointed, after all, it’s very unlikely that Square will show any information or previously unreleased trailer of the game in this TGS.

Bandai Namco

Bandai Namco will also be at TGS and mentioned what they plan to show during the event, so don’t expect anything too surprising. According to the company, we will see details about The Idolmaster: Starlit Season, Tales of Arise, Tales of Luminaria and Sword Art Online.

Sega/Atlus

This year, Sega and Atlus decided to make a joint presentation on the third day of the event. On the Sega part, we can expect to see something about Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania, Sonic Colors: Ultimate, Lost Judgment, Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis and Fist of the North Star LEGENDS ReVIVE.

Atlus will show news about Shin Megami Tensei V, but many fans still dream of seeing something related to the franchise persona, whereas 2021 marks the 25th anniversary of the franchise.

Koei Tecmo

Koei Tecmo has set aside no less than two hours to make its presentation at TGS 2021 and has already confirmed that it will show news from Nobunaga’s Ambition: Shinsei, Dynasty Warriors 9: Empires, Blue Reflection: Second Light and something special to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Atelier franchise.

Arc System Works

Arc System Works will be one of the attractions on the last day of the event and confirmed that it will show very interesting news about River City Saga: Three Kingdoms, River City Girls 2 and Guilty Gear Strive.

Ubisoft

Also part of the last day of TGS, Ubisoft is more than prepared to please its fans with what it will show at the event in 2021. You will see news about Riders Republic, Rainbow Six Siege, Tom Clancy’s XDefiant, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Far Cry 6 and Just Dance 2022.

miHoYo

One of the big companies to perform at this year’s Tokyo Games Show is miHoYo, who will be there to talk about Genshin Impact, of course. The studio should focus on what’s new, upcoming updates and characters that we can expect to see in the game soon.