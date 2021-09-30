What’s up, CBF? Botafogo’s ‘victory’ goal is nullified and VAR does not show images; commentator: ‘Position looked cool’

O Botafogo did not play well and was in a 0-0 draw with Vitória, this Wednesday, at Barradão, for the Serie B. But the story could be different. In additions, Rafael Moura made the goal that would be the victory of alvinegra. However, the arbitration annulled alleging impediment.

In the TV images, Rafael Moura does not appear to be ahead of schedule. To make matters worse, there was no disclosure of the frame of the VAR. That is, no one knows if the video referee was unable to draw the line, drew right or wrong, or followed the field decision.

– At the moment of the kick, Rafael’s position seems cool. What could have happened is an offside at the time of the foul, when (Barreto) participated in the play. Referee lets go and then offers opinion – opined Sandro Meira Ricci, at the “Central do Apito”, at the “Premiere”.

The arbitration had disputed actions throughout the game. He missed clear fouls, exaggerated the expulsion of Kanu and had to go to the VAR to see the elbow that generated Samuel’s red card.

