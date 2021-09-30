When is the final result of the Banco do Brasil competition coming out?

The objective tests of the Banco do Brasil competition (Banco do Brasil contest) were applied on September 26, 2021.

However, the preliminary result does not correspond to the final result of the event, which may come with changes after the appeals are filed.

But, when does the result of the Banco do Brasil tender come out?

According to the notice, the final result of the Banco do Brasil contest will be released on December 21, 2021.

To consult, the candidate must access the organizing bank’s website and fill in the personal data requested in order to have access to the details of the event.

See the commented correction of the test in the video below:

Banco do Brasil tender: schedule

Deadline for registration adjustment (name, identity, date of birth and address), if necessary, at the electronic address of the CESGRANRIO FOUNDATION (www.cesgranrio.org.br) : 29 and 30/09/2021

: 29 and 30/09/2021 Availability of the Reply Card image: 10/26/2021

10/26/2021 Disclosure of the results of objective tests and preliminary essay notes: 11/04/2021

11/04/2021 View of the Writing test and request to review the grades for candidates who obtain a grade lower than 70.0 (seventy) on the FUNDAÇÃO CESGRANRIO website (www.cesgranrio.org) : 04 and 05/11/2021

: 04 and 05/11/2021 Result of requests for review of writing notes and call of candidates who declare themselves black or brown : 11/12/2021

: 11/12/2021 Verification of the veracity of the self-declaration provided by candidates competing for vacancies in the Banco do Brasil competition reserved for black or brown people: 16 to 11/22/2021

16 to 11/22/2021 Result of the assessment of the veracity of the self-declaration provided by candidates competing for the vacancies reserved for black or brown people : 12/02/2021

: 12/02/2021 Filing of any appeals regarding the result of the assessment of the veracity of the self-declaration provided by candidates competing for vacancies reserved for black or brown people: 02 and 03/12/2021

02 and 03/12/2021 Deadline for updating the address, if necessary, on the FUNDAÇÃO CESGRANRIO website (www.cesgranrio.org.br): 12/14/2021

12/14/2021 Forecast for dissemination of final results: 12/21/2021

Summary

BB contest

situation : applied tests

: applied tests bench : Cesgranrio

: Cesgranrio vacancies : 4,480 (immediate and CR)

: 4,480 (immediate and CR) registrations : 6/24 to 8/7/

: 6/24 to 8/7/ rate : BRL 38

: BRL 38 evidences : 26/9

: 26/9 notice on this link

