where to watch, game time and likely lineups

The night of this Wednesday (29/09) promises to be of apprehension for Flamengo fans. The team from Rio de Janeiro travels to Guayaquil, Ecuador, to face Barcelona SC for the return game of Libertadores semifinals.

Flamengo is in the advantage for having won the first game against Barcelona de Guayaquil by 2-0 in the first game at Maracanã, last September 22nd.

In the opposing field command, the team from Rio promises not to be intimidated and to seek a result to ensure the grand final on November 27th between two Brazilian clubs. Rubro-negro can lose by up to 1 or 2 goals difference, as long as they score at least 1 goal.

But coach Renato Gaúcho has already signaled that the team does not play to hold the result, but rather to go after the opponent and play another match with good results. Flamengo arrives with the main holders at their disposal, considering that, this weekend, the team rested, including a rickety match against América-MG for the Brasileirão tied at 1 x 1.

Ecuadorian newspapers published many news in which they demonstrate that the team is confident and intend to take the game to a penalty shootout with a win by 2 x 0. This is difficult for the team, as they will face the team that has the best campaign in the competition.

Where to watch Barcelona de Guayaquil vs Flamengo

The match will take place at the Monumental Stadium in Barcelona at 9.30 pm in Brasilia time. It will be broadcast this Wednesday (29) on Fox Sports.

Probable escalations

Barcelona from Guayaquil

The Barcelona SC team, which is coached by Fabián Bustos, will enter the field in a more offensive way, having more players in the attacking field and taking pressure against the Brazilian team. The related team will have the likely lineup for this match:

Burrai; Castillo, León, Riveros, Pineida; Piñatares, Carcelén, Preciado, Díaz, Martínez and Mastriani.

Flamengo

Rubro-negro, under the command of Renato Gaúcho, will make available their main players after a weekend of rest and training for this game. The coach will be able to count on the return of left-back Filipe Luís and midfielder Arrascaeta.

In defense, David Luiz is also among the holders for this game. Flamengo’s formation for this match will probably be as follows:

Diego Alves; Isla, Rodrigo Caio, David Luiz and Filipe Luís; Arão, Andreas Pereira, Everton Ribeiro, Arrascaeta, Bruno Henrique and Gabigol.

Arbitration

The refereeing for this match will be Chilean and will have, as main referee, Roberto Tobar and assistants Christian Schiemann and Claudio Rios. The video referee will be Julio Bascuñan.