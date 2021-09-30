Whindersson Nunes reveals a millionaire value in a boxing match against Popó Freitas. Know how much it is! | celebrities

Whindersson says boxing match with Popó is worth almost R$12 millioninstagram reproduction

Rio – Whindersson Nunes and boxing champion Popó Freitas will face each other in the ring. The event is expected to take place in late October or early November in the United States and will be open to the public. In an interview with Podcast 18k, the comedian revealed the value of the fight’s prize.

“It’s worth (more than R$ 10 million). It’s worth almost R$ 12 million. If everything works out, because the American has his style. If the event doesn’t happen, there’s no payment. That’s how it works. the other day it’s in your account,” said Whindersson, who gave more details about the dispute. “It’s going to be an exhibition fight, with no winner. ‘Popó’ is a four-time world champion, if he wants to end the fight with two rounds, he’s done. I’m a rookie and I’m new, but I’ve been training for a long time, so suddenly he enters one hand, ‘Popó’ swings”.

“Sometimes we get it right without meaning to. The fight is good, but trying to knock out no one and get to the end giving the show. The idea is to be physically well prepared so that when people finish they think they could still hold out for five more rounds”, highlighted the comedian, who added: “A boy who didn’t have electricity, or water, or toy, is going to have an event in the United States. They’ll have to swallow me without even speaking English.”