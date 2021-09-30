who are the names of Barcelona to replace Ronald Koeman

Andrea Pirlo and Marcelo Gallardo, coach of river plate, were the last names to join the list of candidates for coaches of the Barcelona, as the Catalan club continues to look for alternatives to replace Ronald Koeman, according to different sources who explained to the ESPN.

Xavi Hernández and the coach of Belgium, Roberto Martínez, are also still options to reach the Camp Nou, while the same sources do not rule out the ESPN that Joan Laporta opts for a man of the house like Albert Capellas as an emergency solution until the summer.

Capellas, who currently works at the Barcelona academy as one of those responsible for grassroots football, was the Danish under-21 coach and has the support of Jordi Cruyff, who was already his assistant in 2018 at the Chinese Superleague’s Chongqing Lifan.

Pirlo, Gallardo, Xavi and Roberto Martínez have greater visibility, but Capellas would be valued if Laporta chooses to replace Koeman with an interim coach until the end of the season and then look for a reputable coach who can lead his long-term project deadline.

Other sources informed the ESPN that in recent days Ralf Rangnick’s name was also on the table after Laporta had already considered the German in the summer.

However, Laporta has already considered in the summer to dismiss Koeman, who had been hired by former president Josep Maria Bartomeu in August 2020.

The president, as explained to ESPN in June, he sounded out Hansi Flick, who ended up taking over as coach of the Germany, and already considered Roberto Martínez as a candidate. However, after a “period of reflection” he ended up keeping Koeman due to the lack of alternatives and the high cost of his dismissal.

Barça are in a similar situation now, but more and more board members are asking Laporta to fire Koeman after a disappointing start to the season. Barça recently tied with Cadiz and Grenada in LaLiga and suffered 3-0 defeats in Champions League in front of the Bayern Munchen and to Benfica.

On Wednesday night, hours after the 3-0 defeat by the Portuguese, Laporta met with two of his trusted men, Mateu Alemany, football director and Rafael Yuste, sporting vice president, to analyze the situation. and different sources ensure that today there will be more meetings between managers to decide the future of Koeman.

Barça Vice President Eduard Romeu announced a few days ago that money would be no problem if the club decides to run out of Koeman.

On Wednesday, LaLiga reported that Barcelona’s new salary limit was set at €97.9 million (BRL 614 million) and that it will only be able to spend 25% of what it saves in salaries or transfer commissions to make hires.

However, different sources inform the ESPN that these limitations would not affect the hiring of a new coach, as Koeman’s firing would not count as a savings, but as an expense, as it is a terminated firing.

Thus, Barcelona could increase its salary limit by 4% to sign a new coach based on article 74 of the economic control regulation.