Who is Otávio Fakhoury | Covid’s CPI

On social networks, Otavio Fakhoury uses the phrase “God, Family and Fatherland” to define himself. A pocket-sized businessman, he is also vice-president of Instituto Força Brasil, president of the PTB directory in São Paulo and has been manager of the Lehman Brothers bank in the US.

Suspected of having financed the disclosure of false information about the pandemic, Fakhoury is expected to appear this Thursday (30) at Covid’s CPI. He, however, obtained from the STF (Supreme Federal Court) the right to remain silent so as not to incriminate himself. Fakhoury has been in the sights of senators since August, when senators approved the breaking of banking, telephone and telematic secrecy.

In addition, it was Instituto Força Brasil that tried to mediate the negotiation of vaccines against Covid between the company Davatti and the Ministry of Health. The president of the entity, Lieutenant Colonel Hélcio Bruno, has already been heard by the CPI.

1 of 1 The businessman Otávio Fakhoury — Photo: Personal archive The businessman Otávio Fakhoury — Photo: Personal archive

In politics, before occupying the presidency of the PTB directory in São Paulo, Fakhoury was treasurer of the PSL in São Paulo – at the time, the directory was chaired by federal deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro.

Fakhoury’s name also appears in the Federal Police inquiry that investigates those responsible for undemocratic acts carried out last year. Investigators found documents about President Jair Bolsonaro’s electoral campaign in 2018. The material indicates that Fakhoury financed nearly R$50,000 in campaign material. The expenses are not included in the declaration to the Electoral Court.

The investigators seized from the businessman, according to the report, invoices from two printing companies that printed thousands of stickers and pamphlets. The PF also says in the document that it located a message from the businessman offering support to democratic acts.

Fakhoury stated that the invoices refer to the payment of expenses for friends who are part of social movements. He also said that he did not inform the candidate, the campaign coordinator or people close to Bolsonaro about these payments because they were not campaign donations. He also stated that he declared all contributions to electoral campaigns to the competent bodies.

The Federal Police also found an exchange of messages between Fakhoury and former deputy Roberto Jefferson, national president of the PTB, in which they discussed a proposal to dissolve the STF and the Superior Court of Justice (STJ). The businessman suggests “a plebiscitary exit”. According to the documents, the idea was discussed by lawyers and businessmen allied with Bolsonaro.

One of the alternatives discussed was the issue of a provisional measure to guarantee the Executive exclusivity to submit issues to a popular referendum. Fakhoury recognizes difficulties for the impeachment of ministers and speaks of the need for popular support and the Armed Forces. And it also proposes the dissolution of the STF, even if by plebiscite, it is unconstitutional.