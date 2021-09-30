Why so many doctors support Bolsonaro. By Magda Almeida

Per Magda Almeida*

People ask me how doctors can vote for people who exalt torturers and encourage the extermination of ethnic groups, among other forms of violence. It’s not hard to understand when studying the history of medicine.

The training of our profession, especially in low-income and middle-income countries, is still related to the domain of bodies of people in social vulnerability. In our country, mainly black, poor and peripheral people are subjected to the exploitation of their bodies so that health professionals (who may never again put their professional skills at their service and their descendants) learn their craft.

We learn to disallow them in their popular wisdom, in the little knowledge they have about themselves. All so that we can learn to examine, perform procedures and provide diagnostics.

Until recently (just over 40 years), experiments on human beings were carried out considering that there were “inferior” human beings. People with mental disorders, blacks, women, poor people, prisoners, Jews, gypsies, homosexuals and children were subjected to experiments that are now considered unethical and caused pain, humiliation and terrible deaths.

They don’t teach us the old mistakes, in order not to repeat them. They disconnect medicine from an entire economic and political context, and thus, do not make us realize the invisible threads that lead us. In 1933, 44.8% of German doctors were affiliated with the Nazi party. It was the highest proportion of representation among all professions.

The more the patient has autonomy, the less power doctors have.

We learn not to criticize medicine, to martyr ourselves, to think that we are better than everyone else. That our suffering to pass the entrance exam, after six years of college and then residency, transforms us into beings more enlightened than others – as if studying physics for four years were very easy.

We are rarely told that the most difficult part of medicine is fulfilling its social function, our implicit contract with society, in which people expect us to put their interests ahead of ours. We are denied an extensive body of knowledge about professions that already exist in disciplines such as sociology and philosophy. We are told that this is not important.

Thus, we practice medicine without knowing that there must be a balance between professional privileges and the public’s perception that the profession is serving the public welfare. This is not an explicit rule. It is not contained in codes of ethics, but appears in various sociological and philosophical studies on the medical profession. Our autonomy can only be preserved while the profession fulfills the responsibilities expected of it.

It is in this sense that a profession becomes a calling, a vocation, not simply an occupation.

In recent years, professions have become more closely linked to the application of specialized knowledge and less related to the functions central to the good of the public they serve. The discredit of medicine before society is not the fault of any specific government or party. Nor is it new.

We are the ones who ignore this whole movement. We have gradually given up public trust, and the health care debate has been dominated not by doctors or health professionals, individually or collectively, but by commercial, economic and political interests.

Losing spaces of power, we react, we fight against those we think are the culprits. We ignore about 40 years of changes in the global context and paradigms, and we can only see the last 12 years. We want someone who stands against everything and regains our status. We don’t want to think about our responsibility to be in this place.

Using words like disease and race against those who think differently is part of the conservative repertoire, and very easy for doctors to assimilate. Thinking that there can and should be a “cure” for ideological positions fits perfectly with biomedical reasoning.

That’s why it’s so easy to bring medical discourses closer to fascism. Paulo Freire already said: “When education is not liberating, the dream of the oppressed is to be the oppressor.”

*Magda Almeida is a professor at the UFC (Federal University of Ceará). She defended a Doctorate in Skills for Professionalism in the Medicine course.