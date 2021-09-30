Willow without sinhô and sinhá! Demá Chagas partnership wins samba competition for Carnival 2022

Salgueiro chose the samba-plot from the partnership of Demá Chagas, Pedrinho da Flor, Leonardo Gallo, Zeca do Cavaco, Joana Rocha, Renato Galante and Gladiador for the 2022 Carnival parade. The school will take the plot “Resistance” to Avenida. by carnival artist Alex de Souza. * HEAR THE SAMBA CHAMPION HERE

“I’ve been playing for many years. It’s always like it’s the first time. This samba underwent a change when the school released it. The samba that was already good grew much more. I was dreaming of this moment. I was ten years old and hadn’t competed in a samba final since 1991. I’ve been waiting a lot for this moment”, said composer Pedrinho da Flor, in an interview on the website CARNIVALESCO.

The president of Salgueirense, André Vaz, spoke about the return of the plot. “We went through a difficult time with the court closed for 1 year and six months. Now we are excited. We work to make a great show for the public. Confidence is total in carrying out the carnival. We chose a samba to accompany this plot. The designs of the costumes and allegories are beautiful”.





The carnival designer Alex de Souza spoke of the Salgueirense look for 2022. “Since 1960, Salgueiro has taken blackness to Passarela. Let’s tell one more story on Avenida and keep its tradition in its plastic beauty”.

Salgueiro’s Carnival director, Alexandre Couto, explained how the school was released for composers to change the sambas

“We had wonderful works. We work together to choose the samba. Our plot is timeless. We update every day. Therefore, we gave the composer freedom to review and adapt better words and melodies. Always in favor of Willow. We are planning our carnival and working on the shed”, he revealed.

Salgueiro’s sound car owners, Emerson Dias and Quinho, talked about the return of samba. “It was a relief. The psychological pressure was very great on the cultural and professional side. It became very difficult for us to keep our families and accounts. We return to what we are passionate about,” said Emerson.

“We are alive. That’s the prime factor. We lost a lot of lives, samba friends. We went back and met the sanitary protocols. There are several professionals who went through immense difficulties in the pandemic. I am very grateful to be able to go back to work”, completed Quinho.

Commanders of Furiosa, masters Guilherme and Gustavo spoke about adapting the rehearsals to the pandemic and what could lie ahead towards the parade. “We had to adapt, be flexible”, said Guilherme. “The drums are very popular, very friendly and we are always talking”, added Gustavo.

Excellence in dance, the master of ceremonies and flag bearers from Salgueirense, Sidclei and Marcella Alves, thanked the return of samba.

“It’s a privilege to be alive, healthy and able to do what we like. My feeling is gratitude”, said the flag bearer.

“We came back stronger and stronger. People being vaccinated. Returning to Salgueiro is an immense satisfaction. I’m very happy”, guaranteed the master of ceremonies.