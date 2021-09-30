With an eye on Bragantino, Sylvinho leads tactical training at Corinthians

The Corinthians squad returned to training this Wednesday morning (29). At CT Joaquim Grava, coach Sylvinho commanded the first tactician of the week, but the activity took place in a reduced field. On Saturday (2), at 7 pm (GMT), the team will face Red Bull Bragantino, away from home, for the 23rd round of the Brazilian Championship.

Journalists are still prevented from attending the club’s training center due to the protocol to combat covid-19. According to information disclosed by the Corinthians advisory, the athletes made a tactic with the space delimited by the technical commission.

One of the teams had the objective of scoring, while the other had to transition from defense to attack and hit one of the three mini-goals on the field. Once the activity was over, some cast names did some specific activities with assistants Alex and Doriva.

Coach Sylvinho has not even sketched out the starting lineup for Saturday’s game in Bragança Paulista. However, there is a tendency that there are no changes in relation to the team that started the derby against Palmeiras last weekend.

