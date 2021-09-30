With beef prices on the rise, egg production breaks record and Brazil already produces 22.5 dozen per inhabitant

RIO – Amid the soaring prices of meat in the pandemic, the production of chicken eggs hit a record in 2020 and reached 4.8 billion dozens, an increase of 3.5% compared to 2019. With this result, Brazil it already produces 22.5 dozen per inhabitant. The number is a record in the historical series, started in 1974.

The data are from the Municipal Livestock Survey (PPM) 2020, released this Wednesday by the IBGE.

It’s Christmas:Inflation, high dollar and sky-high shipping make retailers anticipate the date for September

The high dollar pressured the price of livestock inputs, such as animal feed, which was reflected in the price of animal protein. Chinese demand for beef and pork also contributed to the rise, leading Brazilians to opt for eggs to save on food.

The Southeast Region accounted for 43% of all national egg production. São Paulo continued as the largest producer state, responsible for 25.6% of the total produced in the country.

Mariana Oliveira, supervisor of the IBGE survey, also recalls that the price of the arroba of fat cattle and calf rose last year. There was also an incentive in the production of chicken, for example, given its shorter breeding and production cycle compared to other animals.

— In addition to the fact that production is expensive, we had more incentive for the foreign market than for the domestic market, which results in a decrease in supply (in the domestic market) and an increase in prices. This increase happened for all proteins in general.

Fish or plant? Tuna made from vegetable proteins arrives in Brazil

The most unfavorable scenario for the consumption of proteins in the domestic market intensifies the usual behavior of Brazilians of consuming only what fits in the budget, he says:

— We already have a growth behavior (in egg production) that has been going on since 1999. And, when we do research on consumer behavior, we see that chicken eggs have always been a more accessible source of protein. But in this unusual year of 2020, finding that alternative became even more important. The consumer goes according to what gives in his pocket, even more with the economic difficulties – explains Mariana.





Previous Photo







Next Photo

Faced with unemployment and rampant inflation, it turns into hope for food for families looking to quench their hunger Photo: Domingos Peixoto / Agência O Globo Luis Vander, 39, chooses his pieces and helps organize distribution. He has been living on the streets of Glória Photo: Domingos Peixoto / Agência O Globo The population selects portions of what is left of the meat from the markets Photo: Domingos Peixoto / Agência O Globo Fur truck. About 19.1 million people live with severe food insecurity. An increase in the number of people suffering from food shortages is 54% compared to 2018 Photo: Domingos Peixoto / Agência O Globo Hunger queue. Homeless people dispute meat restorative in a truck. Photo: Domingos Peixoto / Agência O Globo Women, men and young people huddle in search of the remains of flesh and bones. What they used to ask for dogs, now they ask to be eaten Photo: Domingos Peixoto / Agência O Globo In the state of Rio, 12% of the population live with an income between R$89 and R$178 Photo: Domingos Peixoto / Agência O Globo Vanessa Avelino, 48, also lives on the streets of Rio and walks to the distribution point, where she separates skin by skin, bone by bone in search of something better to put in her bag Photo: Domingos Peixoto / Agência O Globo Research shows that more than 116.8 million people live today without full and permanent access to food Photo: Domingos Peixoto / Agência O Globo Extreme poverty that leads people to mine for waste was accentuated in Brazil during the Covid-19 pandemic Photo: Domingos Peixoto / Agência O Globo

At the Mantiqueira Group, the country’s largest egg producer, demand increased by around 9% in 2020, says Leandro Pinto, president of the company:

— We increased our production by 20% to meet demand last year. But this growth has not come from one year to now, we have been following this curve for the last 10 years. We have wave-independent strategic planning, and we are continuously growing in egg production. cage-free (birds free of cages), which is our main objective – says the executive.

Leandro Pinto, president of the Mantiqueira group Photo: Disclosure

At the Supply Center of the State of Rio de Janeiro (Ceasa-RJ), distributors that supply from small retailers to large supermarkets also felt a positive impact on sales.

Mayara Uliana, marketing manager at Casbri, says that the company forecasts a 20% growth in sales of this mix of products next year:

— At the beginning of the pandemic, we had a significant increase in egg sales, our customers did not want to run out of products to resell. Afterwards, demand continued to grow due to the increase in the price of other proteins – despite the impact of the price of corn, which makes the final product more expensive. We anticipate even greater consumption in 2022.

Distribution center of Casbri, an egg distribution company, in Ceasa-RJ Photo: Brenno Carvalho / Agência O Globo

Meat exports grow

According to the survey, the cattle herd had another year of high in 2020. There was an increase of 1.5% in the herd, totaling 218.2 million heads of cattle. The number is greater than that of the Brazilian population estimated by IBGE, 213.3 million in 2021.

The main states responsible for this increase were Mato Grosso, Goiás and Pará.

Environment:Agriculture already occupies almost half of the Cerrado, says MapBiomas monitoring

Following the upward trend of the previous year, the year 2020 was marked by the increase in the price of live cattle. According to data from the Foreign Trade Secretariat, 1.7 million tonnes of fresh beef were exported in 2020, 10% up on the previous year.

“The new record for beef exports, explained, in particular, by Chinese demand – which increased by 74.5%, was reflected in prices throughout the entire chain, from the calf to the final consumer”, concluded the researchers.

China alone bought 868.7 thousand tons of fresh beef.

Herd of cattle on a farm in Rurópolis, Pará state, in the Brazilian Amazon rainforest Photo: NELSON ALMEIDA / AFP

The country also increased the appetite for pork, causing Brazilian exports to practically double: an increase of 98.8% in 2020

Change of menu: Brazil will be like Portugal, with pork barbecue instead of rump steak, says World Cup commercial director

“China, in 2020, continued with a low stock of pork, thus having the need to supply its domestic demand through the import of animal protein,” explained the IBGE research team.

Milk production breaks record

National milk production reached the mark of 35.4 billion liters in 2020, an increase of 1.5% compared to 2019. It is the largest production ever recorded in the survey.

The Southeast Region, with a high of 1.9%, led this segment for the second year in a row, with a 34.3% share, producing 12.2 billion liters of milk.

Meat, gasoline, electricity bill:How did inflation reach almost 10%? Graphs show the reasons and the weight in the pocket

Minas Gerais remained as the state with the largest volume of milk produced. There were 9.7 billion liters of milk, 27.3% of the total amount. The amount represents an increase of 2.6% compared to 2019.

As well as production, the value of milk production broke a record. There was an increase of 30.8% compared to the previous year, as a result of the combination of increases in volume and price, reaching R$ 56.5 billion.

The national average price paid to the producer for a liter of milk increased by 28.9% in 2020, reaching R$ 1.59 per liter.

“The rise in the price of milk, in the year 2020, has as fundamental reasons the rise in the price of feed and the rise in the price of inputs, especially medicines, which were impacted by the appreciation of the dollar,” said the team responsible for the research.

Exports of chicken and pigs expected to grow in 2021

Repeating last year’s performance, the production and export of pork and chicken meat will grow this year in Brazil, according to estimates by the Brazilian Association of Animal Protein (ABPA). And China remains the main buyer of these Brazilian products.

— Companies in the segment have invested around R$ 1 billion to maintain the production of chicken and pork and guarantee these foods on the Brazilians’ table. Domestic consumption of these products has also been growing – said Ricardo Santin, Executive President of ABPA.

Chicken production is expected to grow 3.5% this year, to somewhere between 14.1 million and 14.3 million tonnes, and exports will increase to 7.5%. Domestic consumption will grow 2% this year, estimates the entity. For 2022, the estimate is for growth in production of 4% and 13% in exports.

In relation to pork, production will grow by 6% this year and exports by 12%. Domestic consumption will grow up to 5.5% this year. In the case of pork, China is responsible for buying 52% of Brazilian exports. Brazil is the fourth largest pork exporter and producer in the world.

— It is important to remember that the production of these products is far from the Amazon, so it is a sustainable export, without deforestation – said Santin.