With Delta’s vaccination and low impact, South America is no longer the region in the world with more cases and deaths due to Covid

South America, hit hard by Covid-19, is seeing a drop in the number of cases and deaths, apparently due to rapid and widespread vaccination in the wake of a terrible wave that has provided antibodies to people who did not die from it. illness.

Considering the seven-day moving average, the region now accounts for 5.3% of cases and 9.6% of deaths worldwide, the lowest level since the beginning of the pandemic. At its peak, at the end of June, the region represented 38% of global infections and 44% of deaths. Now, Asia is the region that accounts for the most contamination in the world, with 33% of them, and North America has the highest proportion of deaths, 35%, driven by the increase in the US, which returned to a daily average of almost 2 a thousand deaths.

A peculiarity of South America is that the Delta variant, which derailed plans to reopen Asia to the United States, did not have the same impact. There is also the presence of similar contagious strains, such as Gamma and Lambda, which may be keeping Delta at bay and boosting immunity. The situation is different from Mexico, Central America and Cuba, where Delta has consolidated and the other two variants have not.

“The vaccination took place in an environment where there was already a high level of transmission,” said Lyda Osorio, an epidemiologist at the School of Public Health at the Universidad del Valle in Cali, Colombia. – So, one hypothesis that could be anticipated is that vaccines have become the “booster” for people who had already been infected and that immunity may last a little longer.

South America accounts for 1.15 million of the 4.75 million deaths officially recorded during the pandemic, 24% of the total, despite having only 6% of the world’s population. Even considering underreporting, almost 10% of the population was infected.

The region is used to vaccines against yellow fever, malaria, meningitis and other diseases, and Covid was included in the vaccination card of the majority.

Six of the top 10 countries in South America have administered at least a first dose of the vaccine to 50% of the population. Chile, Ecuador and Uruguay have completed the immunization of a larger share of the population than in the United States. In the cities of São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, 99% of eligible adults were vaccinated with one dose and many have already received a booster.

– Our population has a culture of vaccination and there is not as much rejection as in other places – said Maria Teresa Valenzuela, professor at the University of the Andes in Chile and advisor to the Ministry of Health. authorities, and the process has been orderly in terms of age, risk groups and finding gaps where there is delay.





The brutal wave of Covid-19 that hit South America in the first half of 2021 came amid slow vaccination campaigns due to supply and logistical constraints. At one point, Brazil — which has the second highest number of deaths in the world after the US, and with a smaller population — had an average of more than 3,000 deaths a day. Peru, on the other hand, remains the country with the highest total per capita mortality rate.

— We had an outbreak with the Gamma variant between February and May that, if you look elsewhere in the world, there is no parallel — said Fernando Spilki, a member of RedeVírus at the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation of Brazil, explaining that this creates a form of immunity that, combined with vaccines, could prevent another mass outbreak.

The sudden improvement in the region, however, is a matter of debate. Health professionals highlight not only the constant vaccination rates with little hesitation and naturally accumulated antibodies due to widespread contagion at the beginning of the year, but also the continued use of masks and delays in reopening. They also recognize that there is still a lot of mystery about the behavior of the coronavirus.

With the trauma of the previous wave, sports stadiums remained virtually closed and indoor concerts are still not allowed, unlike what happens in parts of North America. Now, South America, with about 420 million inhabitants from the Caribbean to Antarctica, is beginning to resume pre-pandemic habits, creating relief and anxiety.

After closing airports for most of 2020 and restricting daily visitors to just 600 people, including citizens, Argentina is gearing up for a full reopening in the coming weeks. Chile, which has probably had the longest curfew in a democratic country, will also lift night restrictions.

After an average drop of 6.3% in South America’s GDP in 2020, the continent’s economies are expected to grow by around 5.1% this year, leaving many still below pre-pandemic levels, according to the Economic Commission for America Latin America and the Caribbean.

While the lull is welcome in a region that enjoys spring and heads into summer, doctors caution against letting your guard down. For now, most people continue to wear masks outdoors in major metropolitan areas, including parks.

Gustavo Miranda, a researcher at the Institute of Biological Sciences at USP, says he is concerned.

— If we give up these actions [sanitárias], for example, of the mask, the delta will predominate, because it has a greater capacity to disperse – said Miranda. — We are on a fine line between getting close to pandemic control or returning to that cycle [de uma nova onda]. It is practically impossible to say that we control the pandemic or that we will control it until half of next year. We’re winning this war, battle by battle, but it could backfire as it did in the second wave.