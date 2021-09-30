Full.News – 11:32 am | updated on 09/29/2021 12:00 noon



William Bonner, Renata Vasconcellos, Caco Barcellos and Poliana Abritta represented the network at the Emmy Photo: Disclosure

TV Globo did not take any statuettes in this year’s edition of the Journalism Emmy, considered the Oscar of TV. The broadcaster competed in the categories News and News.

In News, Jornal Nacional was nominated for coverage of the coronavirus pandemic in Brazil. The reports showed collapsing hospitals, patients unable to get treatment, and reported sad cases of families who lost loved ones.

In this category, Globo competed with the United Kingdom, Qatar and Russia. The award went to the English channel Sky News, for coverage of the pandemic in Italy, one of the countries most affected by the virus.

Already in News, the Rio station competed with Fantástico and Profissão Repórter, which aired a report by Caco Barcellos and Danielle Zampollo on the routine of a public hospital in São Paulo during the pandemic. The content shows the performance of the medical team of the General Hospital of Vila Penteado, which recorded their own routine for five days, during a period of peak of the pandemic last year.

Journalism Emmy Announced Winners This Tuesday Night Photo: Disclosure

The Emmy in this category was taken by the British DSP/ITV, with a report that showed people who received infected blood in the health system in the United Kingdom.

Altogether, Globo has already received 17 statuettes from the Journalism Emmy. In 2011, Jornal Nacional won the trophy for coverage of the action of the Rio de Janeiro security forces in the resumption of the Complexo do Alemão slum complex.

Read too1 Globo cancels Malhação and wants new programming in the afternoons

two Prejudice! Globo closed the semester with a deficit of R$114 million

3 Fatima will be absent from the Meeting in October, says columnist

4 José de Abreu closes his Itaú account ‘because of Lula’

5 Globo team is attacked with stones in an indigenous village

Follow us on our networks!

Receive news

on your mobile!

If you found an error in this text, please fill in the fields below. Your message and page link will be automatically sent to Pleno.News, which will check the information.

The author of the message, not Pleno.News, is responsible for the comment.