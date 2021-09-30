Women’s Restrictions and Mass Escape: See Afghanistan in 7 Points 1 Month After US Withdrawal | World

On the night of Aug. 30, 2021, a Monday, American troops left Afghanistan and officially ended two decades of America’s longest war.

The last soldier left Kabul International Airport around midnight, minutes before the deadline set by the White House for the end of the operation, on 31 August.

The US and allies have been running out of time since the Taliban seized the Afghan capital on Aug. 15 in order to withdraw its diplomatic, civilian and military teams from the Central Asian country.

In the early morning hours of Aug. 31, the extremist group celebrated the end of the occupation and said the date would mark the “independence” of Afghanistan.

In 30 days a new government was formed – with only men – women had their rights restricted and thousands are still trying to leave the country.

The g1 lists, in 7 points, what marked the first month after the American withdrawal:

With the rapid withdrawal, Americans and allies were left behind Afghans try to flee across Pakistani border Last refuge of the Afghan resistance, the Taliban take the Panjshir Valley Increases the risk for the presence of terrorist groups 100% men: Taliban government announced without female participation Afghan women again have restrictions to work and study Increased repression and announcement of tougher laws and punishments

1. With the rapid retreat, Americans and Allies lagged behind

2 of 8 A US military aircraft takes off from Kabul’s Hamid Karzai International Airport on August 30, 2021, just before the country’s troop withdrawal deadline. — Photo: Wali Sabawoon/AP A US military plane takes off from Kabul’s Hamid Karzai International Airport on August 30, 2021, just before the country’s troop withdrawal deadline. — Photo: Wali Sabawoon/AP

Americans and allies had to leave the country in a hurry, and chaotic scenes were recorded at Kabul’s international airport in the last days of occupation.

According to the US government, more than 120,000 American citizens were evacuated from the country in just the last two weeks of the operation – however, there is no exact number of how many Afghan allies may still have remained in the country.

O International Rescue Committee, an organization that provides assistance to people in conflict areas, estimates the number of Afghans who have worked on behalf of the US since 2001, when the occupation began.

The Pentagon also said that about 200 people with US nationality still remained in Afghanistan — but the number could be even higher, as there are many people with dual citizenship.

The US government urges the Taliban regime that citizens and Afghans on humanitarian visas can leave the country safely. The extremist group says it guarantees the safety of travelers, but there are reports of harassment and impediments to continue their journey.

2. Afghans try to flee across Pakistani border

3 of 8 Afghans on the Pakistani border in photo August 31, 2021 — Photo: AP Afghans on the Pakistani border in photo August 31, 2021 — Photo: AP

As the US relinquished control of Kabul airport, more than 20,000 people were trying to cross into Pakistan, a country with which Afghanistan shares 2,570 km of border.

According to the United Nations Agency for Refugees (UNHCR), in six months of 2021, more than 500 thousand citizens left the country and the number has only increased. The Pakistani border receives around 20 thousand people daily – triple what it was used to.

The UN agency estimates that more than 2 million Afghan refugees currently live in neighboring Iran and Pakistan. UNHCR also estimates that another 500,000 refugees will leave Afghanistan in the coming months.

3. Last refuge of resistance, Taliban take Panjshir Valley

4 of 8 View of the Panjshir River Valley, in photo of May 21, 2011, taken from the viewpoint of the tomb of Ahmad Shah Massoud. An engineering student at the University of Kabul, Massoud became a military leader who played an important role in the expulsion of the Soviet army from Afghanistan — Photo: Master Sgt. Michael O’Connor View of the Panjshir river valley, in photo of May 21, 2011, taken from the viewpoint of the tomb of Ahmad Shah Massoud. An engineering student at the University of Kabul, Massoud became a military leader who played an important role in the expulsion of the Soviet army from Afghanistan — Photo: Master Sgt. Michael O’Connor

With control of the capital Kabul on Aug. 15, the Taliban declared they had retaken Afghanistan 20 years after being driven from power by the US. However, even after the withdrawal of the Americans, one last province still resisted the new regime: the Panjshir Valley.

The mountain valley about a two-hour drive from the capital Kabul was the only one of Afghanistan’s 34 provinces that remained free from Taliban control.

The capital of Panjshir is Bazarak, which is 120 km northeast of Kabul, and the region is a steep, mountainous valley that is difficult to access.

The people of the Panjshir Valley are of a different ethnicity than the Pashtus, who are a majority within the Taliban. When the Taliban dominated Afghanistan for the first time, between 1996 and 2001, there was resistance in the Panjshir Valley.

In early September, the Taliban announced that it had taken full control of the valley.

4. Increases the risk for the presence of terrorist groups

5 of 8 Taliban soldier stands guard on Aug. 27, 2021 at the site of two suicide bombings that killed dozens of people, including 13 US soldiers, at Kabul International Airport on Aug. 26, 2021 — Photo: Wakil Kohsar/AFP Taliban soldier stands guard on Aug. 27, 2021 at the site of two suicide bombings that killed dozens of people, including 13 US soldiers, at Kabul International Airport on Aug. 26, 2021 — Photo: Wakil Kohsar/AFP

Amid the turbulent American withdrawal from the country, members of the Islamic State terrorist group organized an attack on one of the entrances to Kabul airport leaving dozens of people dead.

The attack highlighted the presence of terrorist groups in the country, raising international concern that Afghanistan, under the Taliban regime, will become a “safe” area for these groups, as it was with Al Qaeda.

The fight against the terrorist organization Al Qaeda, responsible for the 9/11 attacks, was the main reason for the 2001 invasion of Afghanistan.

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) has warned the Taliban that the group must not allow Afghanistan to become a breeding ground for terrorism again. The military alliance also said it could attack any terrorist group from a distance.

5. 100% men: Taliban government announced without female participation

6 of 8 Taliban spokesperson gives press conference in Kabul on 17 August 2021 — Photo: Rahmat Gul/AP Taliban spokesperson gives press conference in Kabul on August 17, 2021 — Photo: Rahmat Gul/AP

Taliban leaders have been announcing, throughout September, names that will integrate the government of Afghanistan – and have maintained a high ranking 100% male.

The first part of the government had been announced on the 7th, with only historical leaders of the extremist group.

The government is made up only of men and there is no longer a ministry dedicated to women, unlike the previous government, which was overthrown by the Taliban.

6. Afghan women again have restrictions to work and study

7 of 8 Students at Avicenna University, in Kabul, in an image posted on social networks — Photo: Reproduction/Via Reuters Students at Avicenna University, in Kabul, in an image released on social networks — Photo: Reproduction/Via Reuters

Classes in Afghanistan were interrupted in August, when the Taliban returned to power after 20 years, even before the withdrawal of foreign troops from the country and the end of the American occupation.

Since then, girls in elementary school and university students have returned to school, but with restrictions, starting with the separation from male students.

In addition, there are several reports of women who had to abandon their jobs and hand them over to male relatives. That’s even with the regime having stated that women would not be prevented from working and attending school.

But that is not what has been done. The Taliban-appointed dean of the University of Kabul has announced that women and teachers will be banned from the institution’s courses.

The extremist group had been in power once before, between 1996 and 2001, and in those years women couldn’t study – they couldn’t even walk in public if they weren’t accompanied by a male relative.

7. Increased repression and announcement of tougher laws and punishments

8 of 8 Afghan journalists show marks after being detained by the Taliban for covering women’s protest in Kabul on September 10, 2021 — Photo: Bernat Armangue/AP Afghan journalists show marks after being detained by the Taliban for covering women’s protest in Kabul on September 10, 2021 — Photo: Bernat Armangue/AP

The UN said earlier this month that at least four people had been killed in the Taliban’s violent crackdown on a peaceful demonstration in Kabul and denounced that the group’s response to the protests has been increasingly violent, with the use of live ammunition, batons and whips.

Protests, particularly those led by women, pose a challenge to the new Taliban government, which is trying to convey a more moderate image to the West (although reality confronts the extremist group’s discourse).

The Taliban are also accused of assaulting and arresting journalists covering the same demonstration. Taqi Daryabi and Neamat Naghdi were left with injuries to the back, legs, shoulder and arm, as well as bruises and cuts on their faces (see picture above).

Also, last week, one of the founders of the Taliban and head of the group that controls Sharia enforcement, in an extreme interpretation of Islamic law in the country, said that amputations and executions will take place again in Afghanistan.

In an interview with the “Associated Press” news agency, Mullah Nooruddin Turabi said that the severe punishments – applied to robbers and adulterers, for example – which during 1996 and 2001 took place in stadiums, will again occur, but privately.