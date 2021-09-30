Woodpecker that inspired the cartoon and 22 other species are declared extinct in the US

In addition to the ivory-billed woodpecker, another 10 species of birds, eight freshwater mussels, two fish, a bat and a plant are no longer found in the wild.

O ivory-billed woodpecker (Campephilus melanoleucos), which inspired the famous character of cartoon, and another 22 species of birds, fish and a plant must be declared extinct by the US Fish and Wildlife Service. U.S this Wednesday, 29. The list includes 11 birds, eight freshwater mussels, two fish, a bat and a plant that have no longer been found in the wild despite the efforts of scientists. In the future, they may be seen again and no longer considered extinct. The woodpecker is the most famous animal on the list – there is debate over which species really inspired the cartoon, but at one point in the animation, the character looks at an image of himself identified with the name Campephilus melanoleucos.

The factors behind the disappearances can be varied: overdevelopment, water pollution, logging, competition from invasive species, birds killed by feathers and animals captured by private collectors. Scientists also warn that climate change must accelerate the rate at which species become extinct – flora and fauna are estimated to disappear at a rate a thousand times faster on the planet than the historical rate. 902 species have already been identified as certainly extinct. On the other hand, since 1975, 54 species have been removed from the endangered list because of conservation efforts.