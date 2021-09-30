Woodpecker that inspired the cartoon will be declared extinct – 09/29/2021 – Environment

The ivory-billed woodpecker, the species that inspired Walter Lantz to create the famous cartoon character in 1940, will be declared extinct. This Wednesday (29), the US Federal Fish and Wildlife Service released a list of species that no longer exist.

Extinctions include 11 birds, eight freshwater mussels, two fish species, a bat and a plant, totaling 23 species.

According to the service, the ivory-billed woodpecker has not been officially seen since 1944 in northeast Louisiana. America’s largest woodpecker was also known as the “bird of the Lord God,” and logging in old-growth forests in the southern US destroyed its habitat.

“With climate change and wilderness loss pushing more and more species to the brink, now is the time to raise proactive, collaborative and innovative efforts to save America’s wildlife,” said Deb Haaland, Home Secretary for the Americas USA.

Government scientists have exhausted efforts to find these 23 birds, fish and other species and have warned that climate change and shrinking habitats, along with other pressures, could make these disappearances more common, the service said in a statement.

Also on the list is the Bachman’s Warbler, considered one of the rarest singing birds in the USA. The migratory bird has not been seen since 1962 in the country. His last documented sighting was in Cuba in 1981.

Eleven species are proposed to be listed as extinct in Hawaii and the Pacific Islands, due to the heightened risks of limited geographic distribution, the service said.​

According to Brian Hires, a spokesman for the agency, they will accept public comment for the next 60 days and a final judgment will be published on December 29th.

DOUBT ABOUT THE ORIGIN OF THE DRAWING

The origin of the Woodpecker occurred with Walter Lantz’s honeymoon. The cartoon’s creator told the Los Angeles Times in 1992 that he and his wife were in a house on the edge of a lake and heard a continual “knock, knock, knock on the ceiling.”

“What the hell is this?” Lantz would have said to his wife Grace Stafford.

“So I went out of the house and there was a woodpecker making holes,” the artist told the Los Angeles newspaper. “To show how smart these woodpeckers are, they pecked a hole in the tiles and put an acorn [castanha de carvalhos]. A worm would develop in the acorn and, a week later, the woodpecker would come back, pick up the acorn and fly away, letting out a scream.”

Thus, the inspiration seemed to some bird experts to be a type of woodpecker called Melanerpes formicivorus, known in the US as “acorn woodpecker”. But, at the same time, the physical characteristics of the famous Lantz Woodpecker seem closer to the ivory-billed woodpecker, even the sound emitted by the animal.