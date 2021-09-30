World Bank recognizes Brazil as 7th leader in digital government

In front of all countries in the Americas, Brazil was recognized by the World Bank as the 7th world leader in digital government. The information is from the GovTech Maturity Index 2020 ranking, which assessed the digital transformation of public service in 198 countries.

In digital government, Brazil loses to South Korea, Estonia, France, Denmark, Austria and the United Kingdom. Behind the country but still in the top 10 are Australia, Norway and Canada.

According to the Ministry of Economy, responsible for digitizing public administration, the creation of the Gov.br platform, which delivers digital services, weighed on the score.

“The achievement is largely due to the advancement of the Gov.br platform, which today has more than 115 million users, that is, more than half of the Brazilian population. In January 2019, the number was 1.8 million. Gov.br allows single access to thousands of digital services and facilitates obtaining information and the citizen’s relationship with the government”, highlights the folder.

The World Bank’s GovTech Maturity Index assessed four aspects: supporting key government systems, improving service delivery, integrating citizen engagement and boosting people’s digital skills in the public sector, appropriate legal and regulatory regime, capacity building and to innovation.

“Brazil delivered digital solutions with massive impact to the population, such as: emergency aid, My INSS, unemployment insurance and unemployment insurance for domestic workers, digital work and traffic cards and Pix”, observes the ministry.