World War II Nazi ‘Super Weapon’ Discovered 77 Years After It Detonated in the UK

A team of archaeologists has discovered a Nazi ‘superweapon’ found 77 years after it was detonated in the UK. The rocket, which reached a speed of 5,300 km/h, was located in the English county of Kent.

Thousands of similar weapons were dropped by Germans during World War II and were responsible for the deaths of at least 9,000 people in the UK. The device found was believed to have been fired from the Netherlands and took just a few minutes to reach England, according to the portal Kent Online.

The V2 rocket was one of the weapons used by Nazis during World War II Photo: Reuters

The remains of the rocket were found in a crater four meters deep and 11 meters wide. The uncovered part is a combustion chamber that should contain a mixture of liquid oxygen and alcohol.

The material will be cleaned and restored in a process that can take 18 months. Scholars believe they can discover Nazi codes during the work. After the war, it was discovered that these codes could connect rocket items to the factory where they were produced.

“Had we known that back then, we could have bombed the factory and resolved the threat of those weapons,” Sean Welch, one of those running the project, told Kent Online.

The team has been holding lives three times a day, straight from the excavations, for interested primary school students. At least three institutions are involved in the project.