Worlds 2021: “This Worlds should be my last tournament,” says Khan

Worlds 2021 is getting closer and closer, but Khan is convinced that this World of LoL should be his last championship as a professional League of Legends player. The information was brought by the player himself in an interview this week.

“As this Worlds should be the last competition of my career as a professional player, I will do my best to get a result that everyone likes,” quoted the top DWG laner in an interview with INVEN before the player left for Iceland.

He also took the opportunity to talk a little about his expectations for this World of LoL, especially when facing the former top laner of DWG in the confrontation with the FPX. “Well, DWG KIA is Nuguri’s home team and vice versa for me,” he commented.

“There is a lot to talk about this confrontation because only the top lane changed compared to last year. I hope spectators enjoy the match. I always feel a little nervous when joining a game. But I’ll do my best to win any team”, he adds.

All the coverage of Worlds 2021, the World of LoL, takes place here at Mais Esports. Don’t miss it! The championship starts its activities on October 5th and with the presence of Brazilians from RED Canids.