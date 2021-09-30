World’s Best Screen on iPhone, Test Reveals | Cell phone

The recently launched iPhone 13 Pro Max took a gold medal in the ranking of best cell phone screens on the planet, according to DisplayMate, site specializing in this subject. The smartphone arrives to take the place of the iPhone 12 Pro Max, the most powerful Apple in 2020. Its screen has 6.7 inches, OLED panel and Super Retina XDR, with a resolution of 2778 x 1284 pixels.

Laboratory tests only include devices that fall into the high performance category. Screen evaluation takes into account a number of aspects, such as brightness, image fluidity and color accuracy. Each year, Apple has broken records with numbers that surpass the previous ones, which was repeated with the iPhone XS Max, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max and the last one, iPhone 13 Pro Max.

One of the highlights of the iPhone 13 Pro Max was the analysis of screen brightness, which reached 1,000 nits in conventional content and 1,200 nits in HDR content. This was one of the results that surpassed the numbers of the iPhone 12 Pro Max, which reached 800 nits in the last test.

Another prominent aspect is ProMotion, the name given by Apple to the adaptive refresh rate that varies between 10 Hz and 120 Hz, a change that takes place according to the content displayed by the display.

The 120 Hz display was an expectation for the iPhone 12, but the feature only really appeared in the latest lineup. It’s on the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max, with the promise of more fluid transitioning images. The feature is mentioned in another category of the test, that of energy efficiency. That’s because she only uses maximum capacity in games and other more demanding activities.

Still on the structure of the display, it is worth remembering the recent controversy on the internet about the new generation iPhones, which now use mechanisms to prevent the replacement of the screen by a generic one. The procedure with parallel parts is usually done by non-certified services that offer lower prices for not using original parts.

The manufacturer has invested in ways to make activities difficult without quality control. On the iPhone 13, one of the consequences is the inability to use Face ID. Seeking to be more attractive, the company chaired by Tim Cook works to reduce prices in official assistance. So far, it is not known the amount that will be applied to the replacement of components of new Apple models, such as the iPhone 13 family.

Both the iPhone 13 Pro Max and the other members of the new generation were presented on September 14 this year. The values ​​announced start from R$ 6,599 for the iPhone 13 Mini, and R$ 10,499 for the 13 Pro Max. The date of the beginning of sales in Brazil is not known.

