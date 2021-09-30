World’s Oldest Republic to Abolish Abortion Prison | World

The land of freedom, as a proud welcome sign in the Serene Republic of San Marino proclaimed, for many years lived with a great contradiction. The oldest republic on the planet was one of the few countries in Europe to still criminalize abortion with imprisonment. The penalty for women or whoever else helped to terminate the pregnancy could reach three years.

On Sunday (26), the yes – for the decriminalization of abortion – received overwhelming support, with more than 77% of the votes, putting an end to one of the biggest taboos of the small state, whose territory (inhabited by 33,000 people) the size of the island of Manhattan (New York) is tucked away in northeastern Italy, its only neighbor.

Now, new legislation must be approved by Parliament within six months. According to the terms of the popular consultation, abortion will be allowed until the twelfth week of pregnancy. In case of malformation of the fetus or if it puts the mother’s health at risk, the period to terminate the pregnancy may be longer.

“We always come later on this issue of women’s rights. It is a historic problem, which has been pushed for decades,” Karen Pruccoli, a local businesswoman and president of the UDS, an Italian acronym for the Union of Samarinese Women, told BBC Brazil , an association that promoted the debate in recent weeks.

The current law dates back to another one, enacted in 1865, and also establishes a lighter penalty for women who abort on “honour grounds”. In other words, if the child were illegitimate, the result of an extramarital relationship, there would be a reduction in the sentence. Yet another scandalous example, according to Samaritan women, of “another world” legislation in force in a country in the heart of Europe.

In San Marino, however, no women are known to be arrested for miscarriage. As in Italy the practice has been decriminalized for over 40 years, couples or women who need to resort to the practice almost always move to Italian territory.

The referendum result — voted on by 41% of registered voters, according to official data — places the proud country with republican roots in a position similar to other countries in Europe. Now, only three European states continue to provide for imprisonment in their legal system for those who terminate a pregnancy: Andorra, Malta and Vatican City (host state of the Catholic Church).

Compared to its only neighbor, Italy, still today its main mirror, San Marino — which is not part of the European Union — has always come later on the issue of women’s rights. While Italian women were able to vote from 1946 onwards, in the small state they only went to the polls in 1964. Divorce only became a legal reality for Samarinese women in 1986, sixteen years after it came into force in Italy.

“It’s a question of mentality: we are not on the same level as the Italians. We copy the wrong things from them,” says historian Verter Casali, who specializes in the history of San Marino.

The backwardness of the most serene republic was evident in other respects. For example, San Marino women who married a foreigner automatically lost citizenship and other rights, such as inheriting land or real estate. They were symbolically expatriated because of a marriage. Men, on the other hand, were not subject to the same principle: they could marry foreign women and retained all rights.

In 1982, there was a national referendum on the matter, but the majority of the population voted to maintain the legislation. Only two years later, under pressure from Italy and Europe, San Marino changed the law.

“It was as if the state owned women, something kind of tribal.. At that time, change came from outside. Now, about women’s right to terminate a pregnancy, the change came from within. It is impossible to disassociate one referendum from the other”, says Valentina Rossi, professor of history and philosophy and also a member of the UDS.

“Small countries are traditionally conservative, they are more resistant to change. We are seen as the land of freedom, but we have relative freedom.”

Independent of the Roman Empire in the year 301 AD, the Serene Republic of San Marino (instituted as such in 1291) became a land celebrated by freedom lovers such as French Napoleon Bonaparte, American Abraham Lincoln and Italian Giuseppe Garibaldi.

But, as it was for a long time embedded in a territory that was once a Pontifical State, commanded by the Catholic Church, the religion left deep marks.

“Conservative Catholicism still has a lot of influence here,” says Verter Casali.

Religion explains, according to Karen Pruccoli, the influence of the Christian Democracy — a party created in the 1920s and still under Catholic orientation — on the local political scene.

The debate on abortion in San Marino began in 2003, when a deputy introduced a bill that decriminalized the practice, but the issue was never considered in Parliament.. Traditional political forces blocked the issue.

“Three out of four voters in the country voted yes. It is a clear response to the inertia of the political class over the decades,” added Pruccoli.

Present in debates for women’s rights in San Marino between the early 1970s and late 1980s, the UDS was resurrected just two years ago to promote the debate on gender equality. It was the women of the UDS who collected the necessary signatures for the referendum — the Constitution provides for at least 1,000 signatures, and they got more than 3,000.

San Marino has had a law since 2018 that recognizes the civil union of people of the same sex.

