‘Wrong now to kiss a woman?’, says Erika to Aline about an affair in A Fazenda 13 · TV News

In A Fazenda 2021, Erika Schneider consoled Aline Mineiro, who is shaken by the criticism from pedestrians about her affair with Dayane Mello. This Wednesday (29), the farmer asked her friend not to be shaken by the negative comments. “Is it wrong to kiss women now?” she asked.

“At this party, I’ll have a glass of water,” Aline began, and Erika quickly countered with her friend: “You don’t have to fall into the pile of people. You’re falling. Just drink and have fun consciously, that’s all.” . “That’s the big challenge,” admitted the ex-panicat amid laughter.

Faustão’s former ballerina continued firmly in her position: “Are you going to stop enjoying, do the things you like? You’re not doing any harm to anyone. You’re doing harm, it’s the one who judges. What did you do? Enjoyed, drank, danced, kissed to Dayane. Is it wrong now to kiss a woman? For, everyone does what they want.”

Aline was silent for a few seconds as she considered her friend’s advice. “See, don’t fall in the pile,” the farmer pointed out, and the digital influencer nodded.

In recent days, Erasmo Viana has criticized the affair between Aline and Dayane, arguing that this relationship would harm the ex-panicat’s game and affect her relationship with Leo Lins. However, outside the home, the couple maintain an open relationship.

Check out the video:

Learn all about reality shows with the podcast O Brasil Tá Vendo

Subscribe to the channel TV news on YouTube to check out our daily newsletters, interviews and live videos