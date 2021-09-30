Xbox Cloud Gaming brings game streaming to Brazil on Game Pass Ultimate | Games

🎮 Xbox Cloud Gaming: Microsoft Announces Launch for Xbox Series X/S

In addition, all gaming will be done in the framework of the Xbox Series X, a new generation console. Previously, the interface used was from Xbox One. With this change, players will feel an improvement in gameplay, such as faster loading screens and improved frame rates. However, one concern is the quality of the Internet connection and servers in the country. For now, the service requires quality fast speed, with 5Ghz Wi-Fi or 10Mbps data connection for downloading on the smartphone.

According to the corporate Vice President of Cloud Gaming at Microsoft, Kareem Choudhry, the construction of the service was made with a combination of elements aimed at other countries, but with attention to the needs of Brazilians. “We’ve been running our testing program in the country since November 2020 because Brazil has its own network infrastructure and unique Azure cloud presence,” he highlights. One need was to work with Microsoft’s cloud service team as well as Brazil’s Internet operators to optimize the players’ experience.

Cloud Gaming’s vice president of production and strategy Catherine Gluckstein revealed to TechAll that Brazil is the country with the greatest engagement in the testing program, called xCloud Project. Even before the opening of servers in 2020, Brazilians had already run out of places.

This can be motivated both by existing Xbox users and the expectation of gamers who don’t have video games or PCs to play with. In Brazil, more than 41.6% of gamers use cell phones, according to the 2021 Games Brazil Survey. Consoles are in second with 25.8% and computers in third with 18.3%

According to Kareem, Xbox is building this new strategy for both existing customers and gamers who for some reason don’t have a PC or console. “It will be a phenomenal experience for those who like to play natively, but it will be an entry point for other players who want to enter the world of Xbox”, emphasizes the executive.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate with Cloud Gaming

Currently, the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription costs R$ 44.90 and has the first month on sale, costing only R$ 5. One of the main points of the service is the game library, which receives constant updates, and the fact that that Xbox Game Studio news arrives on launch day for subscribers. Now, you can also play them directly in your browser through the xbox.com website and through the mobile and PC app. By the end of the year, the service’s console compatibility will be released.

Players who already use the service will be able to take the game directly to their smartphone through autosave. Your progress will be available directly on Cloud Gaming. Those who like to play with a joystick will also be able to use them on PC, cell phone or tablet (the accessory, however, is not necessary). The service supports several controls, such as the Xbox itself or even the PS4’s Dualshock 4.

With information from Xbox and PGB