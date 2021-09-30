Xbox more important than ever to Microsoft, says CEO • Eurogamer.pt

Satya Nadella, Microsoft CEO, commented that the Xbox division’s role has become much more important over the past few years and if it was once more lateralised, it is now at the center.

At the CODE conference, Nadella spoke of his journey as CEO of Microsoft and how since 2014 he has been leading a company whose posture in the video game industry has changed a lot over the past few years.

At one point, Nadella said that “at one point I felt that Microsoft was doing things out of envy,” which motivated him to focus heavily on leadership to change mindsets.

“Xbox was part of Microsoft that was on the side, now it’s much more central,” added Nadella of her journey at the company and how she’s seen the changes in the video game division.

Nadella added that Xbox was built on core cloud technologies and considers services such as Live Gold and Xbox Cloud Gaming highly important.

