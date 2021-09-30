xCloud arrives in Brazil today for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers

The streaming service officially arrives in Brazil at 3 pm, Brasília time

Microsoft confirmed that the xCloud game streaming service officially arrives in Brazil this Thursday (30th), from 15:00 (GMT). The beta-phase service will also be rolled out in Australia, Japan and Mexico, totaling 26 countries where the service is available. xCloud can be accessed by Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers at no additional cost.

Discover the xCloud service

In an official statement, Microsoft says the service’s goal is to create a future that combines the Xbox gaming legacy with the power of Azure. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers will have access to over 100 cloud-enabled titles. All you need to play is a Windows PC, or Android and iOS smartphones and tablets, with a stable internet connection. Microsoft recommends at least a 10Mbps connection.

Now gamers across Brazil will be able to continue their Gears 5 campaign on an entry-level model laptop with no gamer settings, switch to a game of Sea of ​​Thieves with a friend using just an iOS phone, or try out a new title on an Android tablet . In addition, it will also be possible to play directly from the cloud the most awaited Game Pass titles, such as Halo Infinite, Forza Horizon 5 and Back 4 Blood.



The company claims that cloud gaming will run from custom Xbox Series X consoles with the power of Azure servers, reproduced in the cloud. Providing faster load times and stable frame rates for an optimized experience. Games like Minecraft Dungeons and Hades Received Touch Control Support, so they can be used by cell phone, without the need for a control. The company claims that over time, new games will also receive the functionality.

While cloud gaming supports a variety of controllers, we also want to ensure that all players feel welcome or can play even without having a controller. To that end, we’ve built touch control support in select games like Minecraft Dungeons and Hades, and more games that will eventually receive touch control support.

We emphasize that to have the service available, you must be a subscriber to the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, for the amount of BRL 5.00 in the first month of subscription and BRL 44.99 in the following months. The Xbox website claims that the subscription is automatically renewed, so if you decide to take advantage of the service for a month, at the promotional price, don’t forget to cancel your subscription.



(Credits: Reproduction/Microsoft)

