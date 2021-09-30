xCloud becomes available for Xbox consoles

Xbox Insider program members are already getting the news

In August to Microsoft had announced that its game streaming service would be hitting consoles in November this year, popularly known as xCloud, O Xbox Cloud Gaming began to be released today (28) for members participating in the program Xbox Insider, aiming at improving the service with user feedback to deliver a stable service to all users.

The news was posted on twitter by Major Nelson and is already present on the official page of Xbox, at first the functionality of running games via cloud on consoles is being released at random to members participating in the programs Alpha Skip-Ahead and Alpha Insider and will work on all consoles Xbox one and Xbox Series remembering that it is necessary that the service is already enabled in the country for it to work, which is not yet the case in Brazil.

But this news comes two weeks after the head of the division Xbox, Phil Spencer, thank all the Brazilians who participated in the tests of the xCloud Project and inform you that the service will be arriving in the coming weeks on Brazil, which indicates that we may not participate in these phases of testing the service on consoles, as the Microsoft had promised the release of Xbox Cloud Gaming on consoles for November and we’re almost into October.

Tom Warren, of The Verge, published a video showing some details of the xCloud running on the console, check below.



The service runs at 1080p reaching up to 60 FPS, without support for 4K resolution, during the video we can see that the console asks the user if he wants to install the game during loading, showing that the service is already integrated into the console system. O xCloud is highly anticipated mainly by players of Xbox one as it will allow them to play titles that are only released for the new generation.

THE Microsoft The official launch date for the service has not yet been estimated, but as we have already mentioned, it is expected to be launched in November for countries that support the Xbox Cloud Gaming.







