Xuxa Meneghel criticizes Zé Neto for a promise to an animal

The presenter Xuxa Meneghel, 58, criticized Zé Neto, a 30-year-old countryman, from the duo with Cristiano, for using a donkey to pay a promise. The singer will travel 300 km on top of the animal.

In a publication made by the activist Luisa Mell, the queen of the short ones supported her and sent a message to Zé Neto:

“He takes the animal on his back. Then, yes, it’s to pay a promise”, wrote Xuxa.

Look:

Zé Neto spoke about the criticisms. In videos, the singer showed the animals feeding and also a medicine box to say that they are being well taken care of during the pilgrimage. He also corrected the distance, stating that he will travel around 300 km.

Take a look at the health of the animals, all ‘fat’, eating. This is to prove to you, because a lot of people came out talking shit, and that’s because maybe you don’t know and don’t know. We rotate one animal a day here. Of course, we always preserve the best health status of the animals.

Natália Toscano, a woman from the sertanejo, also spoke. In an Instagram video, she said that the animals are rotated.

“There are always two or three trucks with donkeys, mules, horses, because there are rotations, we respect the time of the animal,” he declared, also stating that there are always veterinarians on walks of faith.