Young man wakes up six months after brain death | World-News | Online Diary

Brain death is the legal definition of death. It is the complete and irreversible shutdown of all brain functions. This means that as a result of severe aggression or serious injury to the brain, the blood that comes from the body and supplies the brain is blocked and the brain dies.

However, the case of a young man caught the attention and challenged scientists in England and could change the protocols on brain death in the country. The circumstances of the fact are still being investigated by the authorities.

According to press reports, Lewis Roberts, 18, who has been brain dead for six months and has registered documentation for his organ donation, suddenly woke up and said “I love you” to his mother.

According to the newspapers, Lewis’s registration for organ donation was delayed, and that’s what saved the boy’s life. Hours before the surgery, while his parents worked through the bureaucratic issues of the procedure, the young man opened his eyes, blinked, and began to breathe on his own.

“After six months and three weeks of not saying anything, Lewis said not just a word but an entire sentence. He said: ‘Mom, I love you… you are the best.’ As you can imagine, Mom is crying and crying. It’s unbelievable. He’s an amazing boy,” said Jade Roberts, the boy’s sister.

In March of this year, the boy had been run over by a van in the county of Staffordshire, England. Due to the seriousness of the injuries, four days after the accident, he was declared brain dead.

After the accident, the family has been counting on the help of an online kitty to pay for the young man’s hospitalization. “Lewis is making progress every day. He is now listening to commands, squeezing your hand and releasing it when prompted. We are very proud of Lewis! Thank you very much to everyone for your love and support, support”, declared the boy’s family.