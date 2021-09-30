YouTube to remove fake vaccine information videos | Technology

YouTube announced this Wednesday (29) an update to its moderation policies for remove videos that have false information about vaccines in general.

The platform already had rules for misinformation related to immunizing against the Covid-19, but now it has guidelines that apply to all vaccines currently applied that have safety and efficacy approvals issued by local health authorities and WHO.

Channels that publish content that does not respect the rule will have the material removed and will receive an email notification.

If the infraction is repeated, the upload of new videos is restricted for one week – recurrences within a period of 90 may result in account deletion.

According to the company, content will be removed with false claims that approved vaccines are:

dangerous;

cause chronic damage to health;

do not reduce the chances of transmitting/getting diseases;

or that contain misinformation about the substances contained in the immunizing agents.

For example, the company quoted false claims including stating that approved vaccines cause autism, cancer or infertility or that substances in vaccines can track who took them.

“We’ve seen constant false claims about coronavirus vaccines, which lead to a lot of misinformation about immunizations in general,” wrote YouTube director of public health partnerships Garth Graham in a statement.

YouTube said it spoke with organizations and health experts from different countries to create the policies.

“Like any large-scale upgrade, it will take a while for our systems to finish applying the rules across the platform, including old videos,” the company said.

The platform cited exceptions such as content that addresses vaccine-related policies, new vaccine trials, and histories of success or failure of immunizers.

“We will also allow personal testimonials about vaccines, as long as the video does not violate community guidelines or the channel does not feature a content standard that promotes disinformation about vaccines,” the company said.

According to YouTube, another 130,000 videos that violated Covid-19 vaccine policies since October 2020 have been removed..

This data is part of a balance released in August by the platform, when it said that “more than 1 million videos related to dangerous information about the coronavirus” have been removed since the beginning of the pandemic, in February 2020.

The number is modest compared to the total of material taken off the air on YouTube between January 2020 and June 2021. The sum of removals from that period, which includes all types of prohibited content, amounts to 50.3 million videos.

A study released in November last year by União Pró-Vacina (UPVacina), linked to the USP in Ribeirão Preto (SP), pointed out that, even with the changes in guidelines announced months earlier, YouTube kept on air videos that gave false information about the Covid vaccine.

Among the alarmist content and without any scientific basis, there were posts dating from March of that year, therefore, published after the rule that vetoes this type of content, which generated financial resources both for the company and for producers of 37 channels, with more than 3.1 million subscribers and 3.8 million views as of October 22, according to the institute.

At the time, YouTube informed the g1 that was not sought by the authors of the research and, therefore, could not comment on the methodology used and the results found.

