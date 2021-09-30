Zé de Abreu and his ‘apology’ far from perfect

× Reproduction/Social Networks

In the article, whose title is “I apologize, Tabata; I was totally wrong”, Abreu begins by claiming that RT (retweet) “does not mean endorsement of opinion”. “It can even serve to alert, to denounce something out of place. In my case, I wanted to say something like this, implicitly: ‘Deputy, you say I hit you hard, but look at this!’.” (In fact, it was SO implied that everyone, including the MP, read it as an endorsement of the threat.)

The überpetista also claims that Tabata “You acted intelligently by magnifying the mistake I made. It was politically astute” and adds that, despite the mistake, he has a life of which he is proud of “many things correct”: “The most important of them was always to trust in the innocence of former president Lula”. All right then.



Further on, the actor throws confetti on himself speculating that much of the support for the deputy may have been more against him, Abreu, than in favor of Tabata, due to his (actor’s) positions “often bold, courageous and fearless”.

Conclude by talking about “awaited change of direction” of the deputy, who exchanged the PDT for the PSB, and calling on Tabata to “come join the fight against Brazil’s great problems: misery, hunger, inequality, cannibalistic privatizing model of savage liberalism”, blah blah blah. Translating: turn Lulista, so as not to be threatened with aggression by other Lulistas; come to the PT side of the force (which got along very well with the “wild liberalism” for 13 years).

Abreu describes himself, at the beginning of the article, as “too far from perfection”. The same goes for your “apology” (many quotes needed) to Tabata Amaral.