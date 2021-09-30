Zé Neto gained new fans after a photo in swim trunks: “They met me by the roll”

Country singer Zé Neto, Cristiano’s duo, told Leo Dias about the new followers he gained after sharing a photo on his personal Instagram, on August 24, in a paradise lake in Mexico. What was supposed to be a simple record of a happy trip with his wife, digital influencer Natália Toscano, went viral on the web after fans noticed a large “volume” on the singer’s shorts. “They thought that [o Instagram] it was going to become a GMagazine”, he jokes.

According to the singer, who is currently fulfilling his promise, many people came to him impressed by the anatomical detail. But Zé Neto says that new followers soon discovered the artist’s songs and true talents. It’s Cristiano’s cue to play: “They got to know the music through the roll”, jokes, Cristiano.

ze grandson volume The photo that caught my attentionPlay/ Instagram ze grandson volume2 Zé Neto and his wife in MexicoPlay/ Instagram Untitled design (3) It wasn’t the first time the singer’s anatomy drew attention 0

“Have [seguidor] of everything when it’s good, man. But, like that, I gained a lot at that time, but I also lost a lot. Most of the people who started following me because of the rolls, let’s say, automatically realized that I didn’t post anything about it and were letting it follow”, she says.

Zé Neto also invests in jokes and humor in his personal account and gains laughter from his fans over the internet and the support of his wife. See the full interview!