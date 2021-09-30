Zé Neto rebuts Luisa Mell’s criticisms and speaks about the commentary lawsuit against him – É Hit

the animal activist Luisa Mell criticized the singer Ze Neto, of the duo with Cristiano, after the press reported that he would do a long journey riding a donkey to fulfill a promise, this Wednesday (29). The countryman countered the comments with videos and even spoke of a lawsuit against the São Paulo native.

The countryman left Londrina, Paraná, bound for the National Sanctuary of Our Lady of Aparecida, in São Paulo. Luiza Mell said: “I learned that singer Zé Neto made a promise I don’t know what and is going to walk 1180 km on a donkey. Didn’t you make the promise? Kneel in the corn, keep walking… I can’t understand ” she began.

See Zé Neto’s testimony:

On Instagram, Zé Neto countered: “we take turns one animal a day here. Of course, we always preserve the best health status of the animals. said the country singer on a social network. In Instagram stories, he even showed the veterinarian that accompanies the pilgrimage and the stock of medicines to use the animals in an emergency.

On the social network, Zé Neto showed the animals at feeding time and also sent a message to Luisa Mell. “And you, Luisa, be careful what you post, because everything you’re posting is a huge lawsuit against you. I don’t mistreat animals, I doubt I have animals better treated than those who are on this pilgrimage”.

Still on video, the singer said he will pray for the animal activist, because she “a person needs help”. The countryman also invited Luisa Mell to check the health of the animals.