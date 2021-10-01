10 tech news to start the day (10/01)

Good Morning! We have separated the main news from the world of Science and Technology for you to know everything that happened last Thursday (30). To check each news in full, just click on the links below.

1. xCloud officially arrives in Brazil today (30) with over 100 games. Service is now available to all Game Pass Ultimate subscribers at no additional cost.

2. eFootball launches and becomes the target of criticism and memes; check out! Despite being free, fans are criticizing the graphics, bugs and player faces of Konami’s new game.

3. iOS 15 causes screen issues on iPhone 13 and older models. According to some users, the new iOS 15 update would be rendering the screen of several iPhone models inoperable.

4. Old Android phones no longer log into Google. At least 6 million Android 2.3.7 devices were affected by the measure.

5. TCL will be the first brand to bring Google TV to Brazil. Google’s system will be present on new TCL Smart TVs starting in October.

6. Senate approves bill that makes CPF unique identification number. The bill approved by the Senate will not eliminate all existing identification documents, but it does provide for their numbers to be replaced by the CPF.

7. New adhesive vaccine dispenses needles and can speed up the immunization campaign. Polymer adhesives with self-applicable microneedles directly to the skin do not require needle sticks, storage and special handling.

8. Research admits Instagram’s negative effect on young people’s health. A report designed by Facebook claims, however, that everything depends on the general well-being of these young people.

9. Grey’s Anatomy: Ellen Pompeo reveals a fight with Denzel Washington. Ellen Pompeo and Denzel Washington had a falling out during the recording of the 12th season of the medical series.

10. Woodpecker that inspired design will be declared extinct in the USA. US authorities said that the ivory-billed woodpecker should be declared extinct, in addition to 22 species.