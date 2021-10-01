22-year-old Brazilian buys John Lennon’s mansion for R$25 million

New York, Milan and Paris fashion weeks. In all of them, he had a seat reserved for vips in the front row. In the disputed parade of Balmain, he sat next to Isis Valverde and Simaria. Neither Neymar and his “pars” had such a privilege. But who is the miner who is in all and lives in Los Angeles in a mansion that belonged to John Lennon, bought for around R$25 million?

It is 22-year-old Lucas Castellani. The influencer was born in Belo Horizonte and could have in his curriculum the enviable profession of “heir”. But, always connected to social networks, he found a way to make them a very profitable business. With approximately 1.4 million followers on Instagram, Castellani shows off his lifestyle worthy of an international celebrity.





It all started when he was 15 years old. A student at a Catholic school in the capital of Minas Gerais, Castellani became famous for anonymously blogging on the old My Space to denounce the episodes of bullying he suffered at the institution for being gay.

Viralized until his identity was revealed and he came out of the closet of anonymity. But faced with depression, in common agreement with his parents, he was sent to an exchange program in London.

Influencer Lucas Castellani in Paris Photo: Reproduction / Instagram

There, she studied Business Administration and soon opened up to the world of fashion. With favorable connections in the right place, he ended up interning at Maisn Valentino and from there he went to Los Angeles, in the United States, where he became, according to him, Paris Hilton’s personal assistant.

The money he made modeling, influencing and, of course, with the help of his family, who have businesses in technology and wineries in the Tuscan region of Italy, allowed an investment to leave any new rich perplexed.





Castellani bought John Lennon’s first home at the top of Mulholland Drive, one of Beverly Hills’ most exclusive addresses. His neighbors are Lenny Kravitz and his ex-boss Paris.

The large house has been redecorated in 1960s style to preserve the atmosphere surrounding the Beatle. What draws the most attention, however, is a chair, which Lucas calls a peacock, in blue tones, which does resemble the bird. The pool integrates with a Jacuzzi in the backyard of the three-bedroom, four-bathroom house.

A friend of the Kardashians, Haddid, Katy Perry and Lady Gaga, not everything is close in the life of the Minas Gerais native, who has not forgotten what he went through, and participates in various social movements, mainly aimed at the LGBTQIA+ cause.