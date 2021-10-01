99 will readjust driver gains between 10% to 25%

The 99 announced this Thursday, 30, that it will increase the drivers’ earnings between 10% to 25%. The new payment policy, which had already been initially tested in 20 metropolitan regions, will be extended to all 1,600 cities where the app currently operates.

According to the company, the measure is another initiative by the company to reduce the impact of successive increases in the value of fuels. In Ceará, the average price of gasoline is R$ 5.97, but it can be found for up to R$ 6.44, according to a survey by the National Petroleum Agency (ANP).

“We have been following the challenging scenario caused by successive increases in the value of fuel. Therefore, since last Friday, all drivers who are partners of 99 started to earn 10% to 25% more in each race held”, said the director of operations and products at 99, Lívia Pozzi.

She explains that since February other actions have also been implemented, such as the offer of 10% discount on fuel by the Shell Box app, in addition to fee waiver in some races that represented extra gains of more than R$ 10 million for the drivers.

The company reinforces that the increase in drivers’ earnings is not a promotional action and is available for the 99POP, 99Comfort, 99Shares, 99Poupa and 99Entrega categories.

The increase in drivers’ earnings was defined based on tests carried out by the company and takes into account the maintenance of the platform’s balance. The difference in the distribution of this percentage considers several factors, including location, distance and race category.

To offset part of this increase, short runs may be minimally readjusted in the coming months, while longer runs remain the same to ensure access and convenience.

“The 99 will still absorb most of the readjustment in drivers’ earnings. But because of the national expansion, we need to balance the platform, without compromising its health. Thus, we opted for a solution with the least possible impact, so that passengers continue to have access to a means of transport that is financially viable, safe and efficient”, explains the director.

Incentive Policies

The company reinforces that this is the second stage of the program More Earnings 99. The first, launched in August, provided for exemption from charging the fee in specific cities and times; financial incentives through daily goals according to the driver’s profile; increase in earnings per race for a specified period; and anti-capping actions, if the passenger does not pay for the ride.

In addition to the adjustment of drivers, the following measures were approved:

– Cancellation Fee: the partner driver receives proportionally (based on distance/time), if the passenger cancels the race during the driver’s journey to the embarkation point, or even when the driver is already waiting for the passenger at the embarkation point;

– Congestion Rate: the partner driver will have increased earnings in races where he is stationary for at least five consecutive minutes or traveling at a speed lower than 5 km/hour due to congestion along the route (limited to four races per day).

– Payment for Travel: amount subsidized by 99 and paid to the partner driver when he needs to travel more than 2 km to the departure point;

