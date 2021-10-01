‘A Fazenda 13’: ‘You’re thinking Juliette da Record’, shoots Rico over Bil | Television



Rich Bil pin in ‘A Fazenda 13’ and compares ex-BBB with Juliette Freire – Reproduction/Playplus

Published 09/30/2021 15:24

Rio – Rico Melquíades amused his colleagues in confinement in “A Fazenda 13”, this Thursday (30), when analyzing the behavior of pedestrians in the house. For the ex-On Vacation with the Ex, many participants of the rural reality are afraid of being canceled and, therefore, try to imitate the personality of famous people who have been through other programs.

About Bil Araújo, the comedian snapped: “He’s thinking of Juliette from Record”, recalling the “BBB21” champion, who was also confined with the model. “Juliette was only one, the next one is about to be born. Everyone wants to be Juliette,” Rico stated, making Erika Schneider burst out laughing.

“Do you want to be Juliette? You can’t handle it. You’re too tough to be Juliette”, joked the former dancer of Faustão. Aline Mineiro agreed with her friend and even added her opinion about the ex-BBB, who was involved in several controversies until she won the TV Globo reality show: “She was calm, right?”, he commented.