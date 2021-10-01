A man decides to help the police in the search for ‘missing person’ and finds out after hours that he is the wanted one

This is the typical situation that many may find unlikely, but ultimately happens. For those who are curious, the case of a men from the city of Inegol, at Turkey, went viral, after the subject helped the police to look for a “missing person” who was later discovered to be himself.

According to details revealed by the portal 24 hours, touched by the situation of the alleged missing person, Beyhan Mutlu helped police for hours in search of the forest, until at a certain moment, one of the officers shouts the name of the lost individual and then he responds: “I’m here”.

Faced with the answer, it turned out that it was really just a mistake.

In addition to the ‘missing man’ case, you may be interested in:

After all, what caused all this confusion?

According to information shared, a group of friends, including Mutlu, had gathered in the forest to drink and when they decided to leave the place, they noticed that the man had disappeared and so they called the police.

Finally, after confirming the identity of Beyhan, who was drunk, the search ended, as it was all a mistake, and he was taken home.

And then, how about taking the opportunity and checking out one more news?